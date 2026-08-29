Hozpitality Group: Hozpitality Celebrates California's Top 30 General Managers at Inaugural Hozpitality's Best GM Powerlist 2026

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hozpitality Group celebrated the achievements of California's leading hospitality professionals on August 28 with the inaugural Hozpitality's Best GM Powerlist - California 2026, held at The Westin Los Angeles Airport.

The invitation-only evening brought together General Managers, tourism executives, business leaders, hospitality professionals, sponsors and industry partners for an evening dedicated to recognizing leadership and excellence across California's hospitality industry.

The California edition marks an important milestone for Hozpitality Group as it expands its established Hozpitality's Best Powerlist platform from the Middle East and India into the United States.

A Leadership Conversation on the Future of California Hospitality

The evening began with a 30-minute leadership discussion titled "California Hospitality Leadership Conversation - The Next Chapter of California Hospitality: What's Ahead for Hotels, Tourism & Business?"

Moderated by Tajh Henderson, Executive Director, Gateway LA, the panel brought together:

Anna Marie Presutti , President & CEO, San Francisco Travel Association

, President & CEO, San Francisco Travel Association Ron Frierson , CEO, Hollywood Chamber of Commerce

, CEO, Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Steve Pufpaf , General Manager, The Westin Los Angeles Airport

, General Manager, The Westin Los Angeles Airport Michael D'Amodio, VP - Operations, Azul Hospitality

The discussion explored California's tourism opportunities, changing traveler expectations, destination competitiveness, hotel operations, business and investment opportunities, and the challenges facing the hospitality industry.

The panel also addressed what today's General Managers should be preparing for over the next three to five years.

Celebrating California's Hospitality Leaders

The evening then moved into the presentation of Hozpitality's Best 30 GM Powerlist - California 2026, recognizing 30 General Managers who received strong support through Hozpitality's online voting process.

The Powerlist celebrates hospitality leaders who have earned recognition and respect from their colleagues, teams, suppliers, partners, friends and wider industry networks.

The 2026 honorees represented leading hotels and hospitality organizations across California.

The Hozpitality's Best GM Powerlist 2026 honorees are:

Alfonso Torres - Sonesta Redondo Beach & Marina

Anastasia Moore - Sheraton Gateway LAX and E-central DTLA

Annie Painting - Hyatt Regency Newport Beach

Armando Campos - Proper Santa Monica Hotel

Bobby Copeland - AC Marriott Beverly Hills / Azul Hospitality

Carolyn McCammon - Andaz San Diego

Casey Neuburger - Hotel Nikko San Francisco

Dave Han - Omni San Francisco

David Townsend - Hyatt Place / House LAX Century Blvd

Diego Andrada - Candlewood Suites by IHG Anaheim

Erin Henry - Hyatt Regency Santa Clara

Heidi A. Miersemann - Alila Napa Valley

Ian Williams - San Ysidro Ranch, Montecito

Kandee Anderson - LAX Marriott and Renaissance Hotel

Kara Bartelt - The Hoxton Downtown LA

Kenan Tekin - Sandbourne Santa Monica, Autograph Collection

Marina Dutton - Irvine Marriott

Markus Kohn - Renaissance Newport Beach

Nick Rimedio - W Hollywood

Offer Nissenbaum - The Peninsula Beverly Hills

Orlando Salazar - H Hotel, a Curio by Hilton & Homewood Suites by Hilton

Rob Adams - Hilton Long Beach

Robert Thomas - The West Hollywood EDITION

Sebastian Hinsch - Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills

Shokoufeh "Shuki" Koushandeh - Aimbridge Hospitality

Simon A. Fricker - Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows Santa Monica

Sonesh Mool - Remington - Marriott Beverly Hills

Steve Pufpaf - The Westin Los Angeles Airport

Tom Beedon - Sheraton Universal

Yuni Hunter - AC Hotel Irvine

Lifetime Achievement Recognition

A special highlight of the evening was the presentation of the Hozpitality Lifetime Achievement Award to Javier Cano, Area General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Los Angeles & JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE, recognizing his exceptional career, leadership, dedication and contribution to the Los Angeles hospitality community.

The award was presented by Ron Frierson, CEO, Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, and Raj Bhatt, Founder & CEO, Hozpitality Group.

The event also recognized 10 additional hospitality leaders as Commended General Managers, acknowledging their contribution to California's hospitality community.

Commended General Managers

In addition to the Powerlist, Hozpitality recognized a further group of outstanding hospitality professionals as Commended General Managers:

Arnulfo Cano - General Manager, Hyatt Place

- General Manager, Hyatt Place Claudio Bono - Area General Manager, CG Hotel Group

- Area General Manager, CG Hotel Group Cory Christensen - General Manager, Found Hotel Santa Monica

- General Manager, Found Hotel Santa Monica Danielle Delcambre - General Manager, The Eden Santa Monica

- General Manager, The Eden Santa Monica Danielle Goller - General Manager, The Culver Hotel

- General Manager, The Culver Hotel Gerardo Salas - General Manager, Extended Stay America Suites San Francisco - San Mateo - SFO

- General Manager, Extended Stay America Suites San Francisco - San Mateo - SFO Karla Roque - General Manager, Springboard Hospitality

- General Manager, Springboard Hospitality Luke Somerset - General Manager, The LINE LA

- General Manager, The LINE LA Michael Cunes - General Manager, City Club Los Angeles

- General Manager, City Club Los Angeles Sirley Cuevas - General Manager, The Hotel Lili & Mosaic Hotels

Building a Hospitality Community in California

According to Vandana (Vee) Bhatt, Co-Founder & Managing Director, Hozpitality Group, the California Powerlist represents more than an awards program.

"We wanted to create something that brings the hospitality community together-not simply to recognize achievements, but to create opportunities for people to connect, collaborate and support one another. California has an incredible hospitality community, and this first Powerlist has shown us just how much talent and leadership exists across the state."

Hozpitality's Next Chapter in the United States

Speaking at the event, Raj Bhatt, Founder & CEO of Hozpitality Group, said:

"For more than three years, Hozpitality's Best has been recognizing hospitality leaders across the Middle East and India. Bringing the Powerlist to California has been an exciting milestone for us. The response from the hospitality community has been incredible, and last night was a wonderful reminder that hospitality is ultimately about people recognizing people."

He added:

"This is only the beginning for Hozpitality in the United States. We are already looking ahead to our next Powerlist in Florida and continuing to build a strong hospitality community across the country."

The event was supported by Coqui Integrated Hospitality Services (CIHS) as Presenting Partner, with Monty Reviews as Platinum Sponsor, Towne as Gold Sponsor, Gateway Los Angeles Airport Business District as Associate Partner, and The Westin Los Angeles Airport as Venue Partner, alongside SDI Quality, WrkSpot, BIC Consultants, Hozpitality Insurance, Blu Sky Renovations and NEFT Vodka.

Hozpitality Group also announced its upcoming Hozpitality Women Leadership Forum, scheduled for October 7, 2026, at Cameo Beverly Hills, continuing its commitment to creating platforms for hospitality leadership, networking and industry dialogue.

About Hozpitality Group

Hozpitality Group is a global hospitality networking, recruitment, media and professional recognition platform connecting more than 1.3 million hospitality professionals worldwide.

Through Hozpitality.com and Hozpitalityplus.com, the company supports hospitality professionals and organizations through recruitment, networking, industry news, events, awards, Powerlists and business opportunities.

Hozpitality serves hospitality professionals, hotels, restaurants, management companies, suppliers and industry partners across North America, the Middle East, Asia, Africa and other global markets.

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