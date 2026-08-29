Viral SEO introduces an AI-powered SEO assistant that connects to Google Search Console, delivering actionable recommendations to improve search performance for founders and business owners.

Viral SEO Launches an AI Assistant That Reads Google Search Console For Startup Founders

The tool connects to a site's Search Console account and answers questions about what to fix first.

Tbilisi, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2026) - Viral SEO today released an AI assistant that connects to a website owner's Google Search Console account and turns the data sitting in it into specific fixes. Instead of reading charts, users ask questions in plain English and get answers tied to their own pages and their own queries.

Search Console already holds most of the information a site owner needs. It is also where most of them stop. The data arrives as tables of clicks, impressions, average position and query strings, with nothing to indicate which row is worth acting on. The AI SEO assistant reads that data and answers the questions people actually have: which pages are losing traffic, which queries are worth writing for, and which pages get seen but never clicked.

What the assistant does

Once connected, users can ask questions the way they would ask a consultant. Common ones include:

Which of my pages get impressions but almost no clicks, and what should the title and description say instead

Why did traffic drop last month, and which queries and pages caused it

What should I work on first if I only have an hour

What content should I publish next based on queries I already rank for on page two

Which sites already cover my topics and are worth approaching for links

Every answer comes back ranked by likely impact rather than as a list of everything technically wrong with the site. The assistant also tracks what happens after a change ships, so a recommendation can be judged on results instead of intent.





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How it fits the rest of the platform

The assistant sits alongside the tools Viral SEO customers already use: daily keyword rank tracking, site audits, backlink monitoring and AI search visibility reporting. A title rewrite suggested on Monday can be checked against rank movement on Tuesday, inside the same account.

"Most site owners are not short on effort. They are short on a fix-list," said Natia Kurdadze, Founder at Viral SEO. "Search Console will tell you everything except what to do on Monday morning. That is the gap we built for."

Availability

The assistant is available now to all Viral SEO customers. Setup requires a Google account and read access to Search Console, which is granted in a few clicks and stored encrypted. The assistant begins analyzing the connected property immediately and returns its first set of recommendations within minutes.

Further releases are planned over the coming months, including connections to additional analytics sources.

About Viral SEO

Viral SEO builds SEO software for founders and small teams who run their own marketing. The platform covers keyword rank tracking, site audits, backlink monitoring, AI search visibility and an AI assistant that connects directly to Google Search Console. More at getviralseo.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/311947