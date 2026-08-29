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ACCESS Newswire
29.08.2026 23:26 Uhr
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Kingsbarn Realty Capital: Lanny Davis Cites Possible Decision by Yosemite Park Service Staff for Favorable Environmental Reasons To Reduce Auto Pollution a Minor Land Swap With No Effect on Yosemite Parklands

Statement of Lanny J. Davis, counsel to Kingsbarn Realty Capital

WASHINGTON D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / August 29, 2026 / Over the last six months, Kingsbarn Realty Capital and I have been working directly and cooperating with National Park Service staff at Yosemite National Park in California to provide safe access from the Hazel Green property to the park entrance while minimizing environmental impact. Working with these park professionals, we identified a land exchange for an access road under a mile. This land exchange mechanism is expressly provided for under federal law and will not reduce the land area of the park.

Kingsbarn acquired the 83-acre Hazel Green parcel on February 1, 2024, which is independent of Yosemite National Park. Without a direct access route, every trip from the Hazel Green area requires a significantly longer drive on unpaved forest roads. The new access road would be safer for drivers and generate substantially less vehicle emissions.

As the Department of the Interior has noted, any exchange involving National Park Service land remains subject to all applicable federal laws, regulations and departmental policies, including required environmental review and public notification. This has been an environmental and safety matter from the first conference call, and we are committed to following the applicable review process in full.

Note: This decision has nothing to do with President Trump. It was made in concert with local Yosemite Park Service officials. Lanny Davis is a progressive Democrat and represented the developer in seeking this minor land swap for environmental reasons - i.e., to substantially reduce air pollution from increased distance from resents of the new community who wish to visit Yosemite Park.

For media contact: LDavis@lannyjdavis.com

Lanny Davis is an attorney in Washington D.C. with his own law firm, Lanny J. Davis & Associates, LLC. He has been a pro-enviromental progressive Democrat all his life.

SOURCE: Kingsbarn Realty Capital



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/lanny-davis-cites-possible-decision-by-yosemite-park-service-staff-for-favorable-enviro-1214375

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI braucht Strom
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.