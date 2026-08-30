Cihan Media Communications: AGENTPR Named Official Media Intelligence Platform for WPRF Abuja 2026

African-built AI-powered PR intelligence system to support real-time global, continental and Nigerian media monitoring for the World Public Relations Forum

LAGOS, Nigeria, Aug. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) has appointed AGENTPR, the AI-powered media intelligence platform developed by Cihan Media Communications, as the Official Media Intelligence Platform for the 2026 World Public Relations Forum (WPRF) Abuja.

The appointment forms part of NIPR's preparations for WPRF Abuja 2026, the global public relations gathering scheduled to hold in Nigeria from 15-21 November 2026. Under the partnership, AGENTPR will provide structured media intelligence before, during and after the Forum, covering real-time issue detection, media monitoring across multiple platforms, and international trade press tracking.

The partnership represents a significant milestone for African public relations technology. It positions AGENTPR as an African-built intelligence infrastructure supporting one of the world's most important public relations convenings, at a time when reputation, trust, visibility and machine-readable authority are becoming central to how institutions are understood.

Speaking on the appointment, Dr. Celestine Ngozichukwuka Achi, mnipr, Founder and CEO of Cihan Media Communications and Founder of AGENTPR, said the platform will help NIPR and the WPRF Planning Committee read the full narrative environment around Nigeria's hosting of the Forum.

"Through this partnership, AGENTPR provides NIPR leadership and the WPRF organising structure with real-time visibility into the global, continental and domestic media narrative," Dr. Achi said. "This is not simply media monitoring. It is meaning-aware intelligence designed to help leaders understand what is being said, what it means, where issues may be emerging, and how Nigeria's WPRF legacy is being represented."

AGENTPR is built on Meaning Intelligence, a communications intelligence architecture that goes beyond conventional sentiment analysis. It is designed to examine tone, context, stakeholder intent, reputational risk, narrative movement and cultural nuance, especially in African communication environments where literal sentiment labels often miss deeper meaning.

For WPRF Abuja 2026, the platform will support continuous tracking of Nigerian media, African coverage, international trade press, broadcast signals, social conversation and emerging issues. The intelligence output will help NIPR monitor visibility, identify risks early, assess stakeholder perception, and document the reputation impact of the Forum across its full lifecycle.

Dr. Achi said the appointment also reflects a broader shift in the future of public relations measurement.

"Visibility is no longer enough. In the AI age, institutions must understand how they are being interpreted by people, by media systems and increasingly by AI systems. AGENTPR was created to help communication leaders move from exposure to evidence, from sentiment to meaning, and from monitoring to strategic intelligence."

The President and Chairman of Council of NIPR, Dr. Ike Neliaku, described the recent partnership agreements signed by NIPR as a statement of commitment towards giving the world the "Biggest, Brightest and Boldest WPRF."

With AGENTPR as the Official Media Intelligence Platform, WPRF Abuja 2026 will be supported by a dedicated intelligence layer designed to track narratives, detect issues, interpret media meaning and preserve the Forum's legacy as Nigeria hosts the global public relations community.

About AGENTPR

AGENTPR is an AI-powered media intelligence and public relations intelligence platform developed by Cihan Media Communications. Built on Meaning Intelligence, it helps organisations monitor media narratives, interpret stakeholder signals, detect reputational risk, track authority signals and produce decision-ready communication intelligence. Website: useagentpr.com

About Cihan Media Communications

Cihan Media Communications is an AI-native strategic communications, media intelligence and reputation advisory firm based in Lagos, Nigeria. The firm works at the intersection of public relations, AI governance, media intelligence, responsible communication and the Engineering of Trust.

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