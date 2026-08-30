Lesotho Launches National Farmers Portal, Giving Every Farmer a Place in a Single Digital Registry

The new registration system, built on Joget DX Enterprise, brings farmer and land information together across all 10 districts, giving the Ministry a stronger foundation to serve farmers.

MOYENI, Lesotho, Aug. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ministry of Agriculture, Food Security and Nutrition (MAFSN) has officially launched the Lesotho Farmers Portal, the country's first national digital platform bringing farmer and land information together in one central registry. The Honourable Selibe Mochoboroane, Minister of Agriculture, Food Security and Nutrition, led the launch in partnership with Vodacom Lesotho. Field officers across all 10 districts will use the platform to register farmers and their land parcels, and to capture information about households, farming activities, livestock, assets and support services.

Prior to the portal, farmer information was held in paper files, spreadsheets and separate district-level records that did not connect to one another. Built by FiscalAdmin Ltd on Joget DX Enterprise platform, the new system replaces that patchwork, giving the Ministry a clearer picture of the country's agricultural community.

Field officers use the portal to register farmers against their national identity number, capture household, farming, livestock and asset information, and record land parcels with GPS boundaries. Ministry staff can then search and review that data centrally, giving the government a live, national view of the farming population for the first time.

For farmers, formal registration means the Ministry can identify who they are, what they grow or raise, and what support they may need, laying the groundwork for future services such as targeted subsidies and input distribution. For the Ministry, the registry replaces incomplete and scattered records with one verified source of data to guide policy and budget decisions.

The wider platform already includes capabilities for programme applications, eligibility evaluation, decision management and entitlement issuance, which can be introduced as the programme progresses beyond this initial registration phase.

The Farmers Portal is an important step in strengthening how the ministry understands and supports farmers across Lesotho. Having reliable information in one place will help the Ministry better understand the needs of the farmers, plan agricultural programmes and improve the way services are delivered. Transitioning from development into a national service enables the platform to benefit farmers across all 10 districts.

Built for the needs of a public-sector team

The Farmers Portal was delivered by FiscalAdmin Ltd using Joget DX Enterprise, with several partners contributing to the programme. MAFSN owns the registry, the data and the process; the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) provided the programme framework and digital-government methodology; GovStack supplied the Registration Building Block specification and reference architecture; the World Food Programme supported the implementation, including the Joget DX Enterprise licence; and Vodacom Lesotho partnered on the launch and on reaching officers in the field.

The portal was built with the realities of a small public-sector ICT team in mind. Much of the application is managed through configuration rather than traditional software development, including forms, lists, workflows, user access and reference data. This means Ministry staff can maintain information such as districts, villages, crops, livestock types and document types through the system itself, without needing a developer for every change.

"We wanted to build a service that could work at a national scale and still be practical for the people using it every day. The Farmers Portal brings together a number of processes that would otherwise remain separate, while giving the Ministry greater control over its own data.

We built this as a live implementation of the GovStack Registration Building Block, so it needed to hold up under real conditions in the field, not just on paper. Joget's enterprise application platform enabled a very small team to turn a working prototype into a national service the Ministry can run and maintain on its own, and that is what made the two-year timeline possible." said Aare Lapõnin, Founder and CEO, FiscalAdmin Ltd, Technical Delivery Partner.

The delivery approach also used what FiscalAdmin describes as LLM-assisted spec-driven development. An LLM assistant worked against a written specification rather than the live system directly, with each result pushed through the platform's own API and checked by an automated test suite before release. When something did not work, the fix went back into the specification, not into the system directly.

Raveesh Dewan, President and CEO of Joget Inc., said the project shows how technology can help public-sector organisations build practical digital services while keeping them adaptable as their needs evolve.

"What makes this project meaningful is the real-world problem it addresses. The Ministry needed a better way to understand its farmers and manage information that can support agricultural services across the country. We are proud that Joget could provide the foundation for that work.

The portal also shows how an agentic AI application platform can help a small team build and maintain a national service while leaving room to expand it as new needs emerge." continued Raveesh Dewan, President & CEO, Joget Inc..

As registration reaches full national coverage, the Ministry expects to introduce further services building on the registry, including programme applications and input distribution, extending support to farmers across Lesotho.

About Ministry of Agriculture, Food Security and Nutrition (MAFSN)

The Ministry of Agriculture, Food Security and Nutrition (MAFSN) was first established in 1935 as the Department of Agriculture. Since its inception, like any other government Ministry and/or department, the Ministry has not been immune to transformations and structural changes that have been occurring.

Following a government wide reorganisation and restructuring of Ministries and Departments, the Ministry was renamed Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security in 2003.

Today the Ministry is now known as the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Security and Nutrition. The Ministry's principal responsibility is to facilitate sustainable production and productivity of agricultural outputs and promotion of food and nutrition security in the country.

About FiscalAdmin

FiscalAdmin is a software engineering and consulting company established in 2015 in Tallinn, Estonia.

We focus on assessment, modernisation and development services and technologies for tax administrations, ministries of finance, the public sector and international organisations.

Our Tallinn Office, located in the middle of the Nordic startup scene, is focused on the development of products for the new digital age. We develop new operational models for the public sector to help tackle the complexity of digitalisation through the creation of platforms and ecosystems for public finance, revenue management, marketing, e-commerce and public transport.

About Joget

Joget offers an open-source, enterprise Agentic AI application platform that converges no-code/low-code development with AI agents to help organizations rapidly build and customize enterprise applications at scale. By combining AI agents with visual app builders, not raw code, Joget makes app generation faster, safer, and more accessible for business users and developers alike.

With Generative AI and Agentic AI capabilities, Joget Intelligence enables organizations to automate and enhance processes while maintaining oversight and compliance.

Through Vibe Composition, Joget enables AI-assisted application development where AI interprets business intent and assembles applications using governed, pre-validated composable components. Unlike typical AI code generation, Joget's visual-first approach ensures applications remain maintainable and governed within collaborative human workflows.

As an Application and Integration Fabric, Joget connects legacy and modern systems seamlessly. Its extensible, open-source core and plugin architecture offer unmatched flexibility, and its White Label solution allows OEMs and digital solution providers to fully rebrand the platform.

Trusted by startups, global enterprises, and government agencies, Joget delivers the speed of AI with the control of visual development for scalable, intelligent digital transformation.

Visit www.joget.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, or YouTube.

Media contact:

FiscalAdmin: info@fiscaladmin.com

Joget Inc: pr@joget.com

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