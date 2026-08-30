Join host Lyndsay Malchuk on Market Frontlines for an exclusive, in-depth interview with Glen Lynch, CEO of Volatus Aerospace. As the world shifts from treating autonomous systems as emerging technology to recognizing them as strategic capability, Volatus is no longer simply making the case for drones. Discover how the company has evolved into a full-spectrum aerospace platform encompassing manufacturing, autonomous systems, aerial intelligence, defense training, counter-drone technology, and proprietary software. Learn about their new 53,000 square foot facility in Mirabel, their breakthrough Transport Canada certification for detect-and-avoid capabilities, and their expansion into larger aircraft for wildfire suppression and remote deliveries. From Arctic operations and border surveillance to the defense industrial strategy and sovereign capability, this conversation cuts through the headlines to examine the real transformation happening at Volatus Aerospace and what it means for investors and the future of Canadian aerospace.