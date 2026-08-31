HONG KONG, Aug 25, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Mech-Mind Robot (stock code: 09615.HK) today officially commenced its initial public offering, with a proposed price range of HK$95.30 to HK$101.70 per share and an offering of approximately 23.14 million shares. Should the over-allotment option be exercised in full, the maximum gross proceeds could reach HK$2.706 billion.



The offering has attracted a stellar cornerstone investor line-up, led by Baillie Gifford, the century-old Scottish asset management giant renowned for its long-term holdings in technology leaders such as Tesla and Nvidia. Other participating cornerstone investors include Taikang Life, a leading Chinese insurance asset manager; Jane Street, the legendary quantitative trading firm on Wall Street; Golden Link, the industrial capital arm of BYD; as well as Invus, Ghisallo, Ruihua, NGS Super Fund, and E Fund, among other well-known institutions.



Standardized Robot eye-brain-hand: Global Market Share Ranked First for Four Consecutive Years by a Dominant Margin



Mech-Mind focuses on providing robots with a complete closed-loop execution system comprising "eyes" (3D vision), "brain" (AI decision-making), and "hands" (dexterous manipulation). The Company is committed to leveraging standardized, universal product components to break the long-standing industry challenge of high-cost, hard-to-replicate customized solutions. With highly standardized hardware and software suites, its products offer exceptional versatility and reusability, enabling flexible adaptation to diverse industrial scenarios, including automotive, new energy, consumer electronics, education, and general manufacturing.



According to CIC Report, in 2025 Mech-Mind ranked first in the global AI + 3D vision-guided non-specialty intelligent robot component market with a market share of approximately 22.1% (revenue of approximately RMB389 million), with its revenue scale nearly 2.6 times that of the second-placed player (8.5%). In terms of shipment volume, the Company captured a 27.5% market share, exceeding the combined total of the next four manufacturers. Mech-Mind ranked first in the China, Japan, and North American markets, and also held a leading position in Southeast Asia, Europe, and South Korea, maintaining the No. 1 global market share for four consecutive years.



As of March 31, 2026, Mech-Mind has served more than 100 Fortune Global 500 companies in total, with over 29.000 units deployed globally, covering more than 50 different application scenarios across dozens of industries, and capable of handling over 100,000 types of goods. Its client portfolio encompasses global manufacturing giants including CATL, BYD, Midea, Foxconn, Toyota, Volkswagen, and suppliers within Tesla's supply chain. The Company maintains exceptionally high customer retention. Revenue contribution from existing customers accounted for 78% of total revenue in 2025 and further increased to 86% as of March 31, 2026. Its products are deeply integrated into customers' production processes, resulting in significant switching costs and underpinning long-term growth momentum. Furthermore, leveraging an extensive, efficient network comprising 1,369 system integrators across the globe, the Company serves end customers in close to 50 countries and regions.



Robust Financial Growth: Gross Margin Surges to 64.6% with a Clear Profitability Path



Financial data indicates that Mech-Mind is in a critical phase of rapid growth with markedly improved profitability quality. From 2023 to 2025, the Company's revenue surged from RMB181 million to RMB389 million, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 46.6%. In the first quarter of 2026, revenue jumped 73.1% year-on-year to RMB107 million, demonstrating robust resilience amid slowing investment across the global manufacturing sector.



Driven by the realization of economies of scale, supply chain cost optimization and an increased revenue share from overseas markets with favorable gross margin profile, the Company's gross margin rose substantially from 39.1% in 2023 to 51.1% in 2024, further climbing to 64.6% in 2025, and hitting 64.8% in the first quarter of 2026. In terms of gross profit, it registered a year-on-year increase of 94.5% in 2024, 82.8% in 2025 and 79.7% in the first quarter of 2026, demonstrating strong growth momentum.



Excluding non-operating factors such as fair value changes in redemption liabilities, the Company's adjusted net loss narrowed significantly from RMB334 million in 2023 to RMB214 million in 2024 and further declined to RMB109 million in 2025. The adjusted net loss stood at merely RMB33 million in the first quarter of 2026, representing a 14.6% year-on-year contraction with sustained sequential quarterly improvement, which points to a clear path toward profitability. Meanwhile, operating leverage continued to strengthen. The sales expense ratio dropped substantially from 102.7% in 2023 to 42.4% in the first quarter of 2026; the administrative expense ratio fell from 58.2% to 29.9%; and the R&D expense ratio declined from 65.6% to 36.0%.



Product sales volume and customer base expanded in tandem. Sales of intelligent robotic guidance products increased from 3,654 units in 2023 to 5,852 units in 2024, reaching 8,268 units in 2025 and 2,412 units in the first quarter of 2026. The number of ordering customers for the respective periods grew from 509 in 2023 to 605 in 2024 and 625 in 2025 and hit 258 in the first quarter of 2026.



Globalization Gathers Pace: Over Half of Revenue Generated Overseas, Spanning Around 50 Countries and Regions



Breakthrough progress in overseas markets has become a key pillar for Mech-Mind's value rerating. Between 2023 and 2025, revenue from overseas customers rose from RMB58.6 million to RMB196 million, representing a CAGR of approximately 83%, well above the Company's overall growth rate. In 2025, overseas markets contributed RMB196 million in revenue, accounting for 50.3% of total revenue - crossing the 50% threshold for the first time. Overseas gross profit also made up more than half of total gross profit, a clear reflection of the Company's technical premium and pricing power.



The Company embraced a globalization strategy from its early days. Back in 2019, it established its German subsidiary. To date, subsidiaries have been set up in the United States, Germany, Japan, South Korea and Hong Kong. More than ten business centers operate in Tokyo, Seoul, Chicago, Munich and other locations, with business footprint covering roughly 50 countries and regions and over 900 cumulative overseas customers served. The Company has obtained major international certifications, including FCC, CE, IC, UKCA, VCCI, KC and NRTL. Its overseas organization is structured across three major regions: Asia Pacific, Europe and the Americas. It is progressively moving into the phase of penetrating lower tier geographic markets and accelerating in-depth local cultivation.



Tsinghua-founded Core Team & World-Class R&D Capabilities



Mech-Mind was founded in 2016 by Shao Tianlan, an alumnus of Tsinghua University. Its founding team boasts top-tier technical expertise and a global vision. Shao Tianlan, founder and chief executive officer, earned his bachelor's degree from the School of Software, Tsinghua University, followed by a master's degree in robotics from the Technical University of Munich (Technische Universitat Munchen) in Germany. Fu Ao, co-founder and vice president of business, holds a bachelor's degree from the Department of Precision Instrument and a master's degree from the Department of Mechanical Engineering, Tsinghua University, and previously worked at ABB prior to co-founding the Company. Ding Youshuang, co-founder and vice president of R&D, obtained his doctorate from the Department of Electrical Engineering, Tsinghua University. Zhang Jianwei, Chief Scientist, is an International Member of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and a Member of the German National Academy of Engineering Sciences, a leading authority in intelligent robotics.



As of March 31, 2026, the Company employed 229 R&D personnel, accounting for 36% of its total headcount. From 2023 to 2025, cumulative R&D expenditure represented 40.6% of total operating revenue over the period. As of the Latest Practicable Date, the Company held 162 invention patents, 152 utility model patents, 33 design patents and 70 software copyrights. Mech-GPT, its large multimodal model, was recognized by the World Economic Forum as World Economic Forum MINDS Programmed.



Blue Ocean Market Surges: Proceeds to Fuel AI R&D and Accelerate Global Commercialization



From an industry perspective, global AI + 3D vision guided non-specialty intelligent robot component market is experiencing explosive growth. According to data from CIC, this market is expected to grow from RMB1.8 billion in 2025 to RMB10.6 billion in 2030, representing a CAGR of 43.2%, and is projected to further expand to RMB102.5 billion by 2035. Over the same period, the global non-specialty intelligent robot market is expected to grow from 590,000 units in 2025 to 2.25 million units in 2030 and reach 12.08 million units by 2035.



As a specialist technology company applying for listing under Chapter 18C of the Listing Rules, Mech-Mind has crossed the critical watershed from technology validation to scaled commercialization. The Company possesses a stable and rapidly growing revenue base, a high gross margin level, and a clear path to profitability, standing in stark contrast to many technology enterprises that are still in the R&D-intensive stage and remain heavily reliant on external financing to sustain operations.



Since its establishment, Mech-Mind has secured investments from a number of premier financial investors and industrial capital players. Under the Chapter 18C regime, the Company's "Pathfinder Sophisticated Independent Investor(s)" ("Pathfinder SII(s)") are Sequoia China and Qiming Venture Partners: its Other Sophisticated Independent Investor is Intel. In addition, Mech-Mind's investor base also includes Meituan, IDG Capital, GIC, Source Code Capital, China Growth Capital, CICC-Porsche Fund, Coatue, among others.



Through this IPO, the net proceeds will be precisely allocated to the following core strategic areas: approximately 31.8% for the continued enhancement of R&D investment (of which 14.6% for strengthening AI-centric software capabilities, 9.4% for optimizing core hardware competitiveness, and 7.7% for building scalable R&D infrastructure); approximately 29.4% for expanding global presence and accelerating commercialization (23.7% for overseas business development and 6.3% for domestic business expansion); approximately 25.2% for enriching product portfolios and broadening application scenarios (14.5% for the development of the next-generation "eye-brain-hand" solutions, and 10.7% for expanding into more scenarios such as services and households); approximately 5.0% for capacity expansion and operational efficiency improvement; and approximately 8.6% for working capital and general corporate purposes.







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