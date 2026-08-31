MUNICH, GERMANY - Media OutReach Newswire - 31 August 2026 - Style3D connects generative AI, 3D technology, and structured product data to help fashion teams move from ideas to connected workflows across design, development, content, and production.
The research reflects Style3D's foundation in deformable-object simulation, garment deformation, digital fabrics, and AI-assisted workflows. Style3D maintains a substantial, dedicated R&D organization, and had published more than 30 papers at conferences including SIGGRAPH, SIGGRAPH Asia, CVPR, NeurIPS, and 3DV.
As of 28 July 2026, Style3D held 106 granted patents worldwide, including 58 invention patents and 12 granted in Europe and the United States, with a further 155 invention patent applications pending. It also operates an overseas R&D center in Germany.
Style3D's AI and 3D technologies are already being applied across diverse customer workflows. German menswear brand OLYMP uses Style3D and Assyst to connect 2D patterns, 3D simulation, visualization, and digital showrooms. The company reports developing styles in days rather than weeks, reducing physical samples and improving communication across design, sales, and production.
As Style3D CEO Eric Liu told Just Style, "The most important development is the agent. We use agents to link different skills." Style3D is advancing a connected fashion workflow in which AI agents can coordinate product data, 3D design, simulation, content creation, and production preparation-while human teams retain creative and operational responsibility.
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News Source: Style3D
31/08/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.