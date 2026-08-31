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PR Newswire
31.08.2026 03:06 Uhr
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Amai Proteins' sweelin Approved for Sale in Israel, Opening the Market to a New Generation of Reduced-Sugar Food and Beverage Products

Third regulatory approval in less than six months enables food and beverage manufacturers to commercialize products sweetened with sweelin in Israel.

REHOVOT, Israel, Aug. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amai Proteins announces that the Israeli Ministry of Health has officially approved sweelin as a novel food ingredient for use in a broad range of food and beverage products. Food and beverage manufacturers can now formulate and commercialize products containing sweelin in the Israeli market.

The approval (https://www.gov.il/he/pages/fcs-304778726) follows recent regulatory clearances in the United States and Singapore, making Israel the third market to authorize the commercial use of sweelin in less than six months.

The Israeli Ministry of Health determined that sweelin is safe for its intended use, and its guidance authorizes sweelin for use in more than 25 food and beverage categories.

sweelin is a precision-fermented clean-tasting sweet protein designed to help manufacturers significantly reduce sugar or other conventional sweeteners, while maintaining excellent taste and aligning with growing demand for clean-label and GLP-1 friendly products.

A New Tool for Product Innovation

The approval gives Israeli food and beverage manufacturers immediate access to a new sweetening technology that supports healthier product development without compromising taste or manufacturing performance.

sweelin offers manufacturers several important advantages:

  • Up to 70% sugar reduction across a wide range of food and beverage applications.
  • Excellent clean taste.
  • High sweetness potency (on average 3000x sweeter than sugar), enabling very low use levels.
  • Protein-based ingredient produced through precision fermentation.
  • Compatibility with industrial food processing.
  • Published clinical evidence demonstrating no effect on blood glucose, insulin, or GLP-1 levels.

"Receiving regulatory approval in Israel is an important commercial milestone for Amai Proteins," said Dr. Amir Guttman, CEO of Amai Proteins.

"We are especially proud that sweelin is the first sweet protein approved in Israel. As an Israeli company, we are excited to make this innovative ingredient available to local food and beverage manufacturers and help them develop healthier products without compromising on taste. We thank the Israeli Ministry of Health for its thorough scientific review and for confirming the safety of sweelin."

Building Global Commercial Momentum

The Israeli approval follows several important milestones achieved during 2026:

  • United States: FDA GRAS Approved
  • Singapore: Singapore Food Agency (SFA) approval for use as a sweetening agent.
  • Clinical Validation: world's first published human clinical study on a sweet protein, demonstrating that sweelin does not increase blood glucose, insulin, or GLP-1 levels.

With regulatory approvals now spanning three international markets, Amai Proteins is actively working with food and beverage manufacturers to commercialize products containing sweelin.

About Amai Proteins

Amai Proteins develops, scales and commercializes proprietary sweet proteins for the food, beverage, and dietary supplement industries. The company's technology platform combines precision fermentation and advanced food technology to develop scalable, high-performance and great tasting protein ingredients.

Amai's lead product, sweelin, is a monellin-based sweet protein inspired by the serendipity berry and is on average 3,000 times sweeter than sugar on a weight basis. The product is designed for stability, affordability, and compatibility with industrial food processing applications.

Produced through precision fermentation, sweelin can be used in a wide variety of food & beverages, confectionery, chewing gum, condiments, and dietary supplements. Amai works with leading food and supplement manufacturers to enable up to 70% sugar reduction without compromising taste, cost, or sustainability.

For more information, visit www.amaiproteins.com.

Media Contact

Dr. Amir Guttman
Chief Executive Officer
Amai Proteins
press@amaiproteins.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/amai-proteins-sweelin-approved-for-sale-in-israel-opening-the-market-to-a-new-generation-of-reduced-sugar-food-and-beverage-products-302864387.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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