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PR Newswire
31.08.2026 03:54 Uhr
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DoGo Power Empowers New Power Systems with AI and Grid-Forming Energy Storage

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Intersolar South America 2026, one of the leading exhibitions and conferences in the Latin American solar industry, took place in São Paulo from 25 to 27 August. During the event, DoGo participated in a roundtable discussion jointly hosted by EUPD Research and Intersolar, sharing insights on grid-forming energy storage technology and the evolution of next-generation power systems.

During the roundtable, DoGo emphasised that as renewable energy penetration increases, the role of energy storage must evolve beyond simply storing and discharging electricity. It is becoming critical power infrastructure that can actively support the grid and enhance overall system resilience.

DoGo Power is an innovative company that specialises in grid-scale, grid-forming energy storage and the core technologies required for next-generation power systems. By combining AI with grid-forming energy storage technology, DoGo is transforming energy storage from a single-function asset into intelligent, grid-forming infrastructure that supports the development of an intelligent, coordinated 'source-grid-load-storage' power system.

DoGo is committed to advancing the industry by harnessing the power of AI and grid-forming technology. By integrating the four core systems - the Energy Management System (EMS), the Power Management System (PMS), the Power Conversion System (PCS) and the Battery Management System (BMS) - DoGo has developed the industry's pioneering Software-Defined Energy (SDE) architecture. Through SDE, DoGo is redefining grid-scale grid-forming energy storage systems and delivering enhanced stability, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness for renewable-dominated power systems. DoGo is developing intelligent solar-plus-storage solutions that are safe, high-quality, reliable and designed to create long-term value for customers.

At the same time, DoGo was recognised once again for its technological innovation, receiving the Top Innovation Award Brazil from EUPD Research for its core technology: the fully in-house developed 4S architecture. This further demonstrates DoGo's technological capabilities and growing influence in the Latin American market.

Looking ahead, DoGo remains committed to its mission of 'Lighting Up the World'. By transforming energy storage from single-function assets into intelligent, grid-forming infrastructure, DoGo aims to enable a new generation of power systems through coordinated source-grid-load-storage intelligence.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dogo-power-empowers-new-power-systems-with-ai-and-grid-forming-energy-storage-302864517.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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