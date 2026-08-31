DoGo Power Empowers New Power Systems with AI and Grid-Forming Energy Storage

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Intersolar South America 2026, one of the leading exhibitions and conferences in the Latin American solar industry, took place in São Paulo from 25 to 27 August. During the event, DoGo participated in a roundtable discussion jointly hosted by EUPD Research and Intersolar, sharing insights on grid-forming energy storage technology and the evolution of next-generation power systems.

During the roundtable, DoGo emphasised that as renewable energy penetration increases, the role of energy storage must evolve beyond simply storing and discharging electricity. It is becoming critical power infrastructure that can actively support the grid and enhance overall system resilience.

DoGo Power is an innovative company that specialises in grid-scale, grid-forming energy storage and the core technologies required for next-generation power systems. By combining AI with grid-forming energy storage technology, DoGo is transforming energy storage from a single-function asset into intelligent, grid-forming infrastructure that supports the development of an intelligent, coordinated 'source-grid-load-storage' power system.

DoGo is committed to advancing the industry by harnessing the power of AI and grid-forming technology. By integrating the four core systems - the Energy Management System (EMS), the Power Management System (PMS), the Power Conversion System (PCS) and the Battery Management System (BMS) - DoGo has developed the industry's pioneering Software-Defined Energy (SDE) architecture. Through SDE, DoGo is redefining grid-scale grid-forming energy storage systems and delivering enhanced stability, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness for renewable-dominated power systems. DoGo is developing intelligent solar-plus-storage solutions that are safe, high-quality, reliable and designed to create long-term value for customers.

At the same time, DoGo was recognised once again for its technological innovation, receiving the Top Innovation Award Brazil from EUPD Research for its core technology: the fully in-house developed 4S architecture. This further demonstrates DoGo's technological capabilities and growing influence in the Latin American market.

Looking ahead, DoGo remains committed to its mission of 'Lighting Up the World'. By transforming energy storage from single-function assets into intelligent, grid-forming infrastructure, DoGo aims to enable a new generation of power systems through coordinated source-grid-load-storage intelligence.

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