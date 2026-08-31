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PR Newswire
31.08.2026 05:30 Uhr
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Artikel bewerten:
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Contemporary Nebula Technology Energy Co., Ltd. (CNTE): CNTE Supplies 50.94MW/101.592MWh Energy Storage Solution for BESS Krumpa I in Germany

BRAUNSBEDRA, Germany, Aug. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CNTE has supplied a 50.94MW/101.592MWh battery energy storage system solution for the BESS Krumpa I project in Braunsbedra, Germany.

The system is designed to support photovoltaic integration. It can store electricity generated by the PV system and discharge when needed, helping improve solar energy utilization and enhance power system flexibility.

The project was commissioned in January 2026 and successfully connected to the grid in April 2026. With a rated power of 50.94MW and a storage capacity of 101.592MWh, the system can provide flexible charging and discharging according to PV generation and grid requirements. CNTE's energy storage solution integrates battery equipment, power conversion and intelligent energy management to support efficient system operation.

The project reflects the growing deployment of large-scale battery energy storage in Germany as solar power capacity continues to expand. BESS technology can help manage fluctuations in PV generation, improve solar energy utilization and provide greater flexibility to the electricity system.

The BESS Krumpa I project also adds to CNTE's growing portfolio of large-scale energy storage projects in Europe, supporting the integration of solar power and the development of a more flexible energy system.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cnte-supplies-50-94mw101-592mwh-energy-storage-solution-for-bess-krumpa-i-in-germany-302864597.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.