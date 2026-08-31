Contemporary Nebula Technology Energy Co., Ltd. (CNTE): CNTE Supplies 50.94MW/101.592MWh Energy Storage Solution for BESS Krumpa I in Germany

BRAUNSBEDRA, Germany, Aug. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CNTE has supplied a 50.94MW/101.592MWh battery energy storage system solution for the BESS Krumpa I project in Braunsbedra, Germany.

The system is designed to support photovoltaic integration. It can store electricity generated by the PV system and discharge when needed, helping improve solar energy utilization and enhance power system flexibility.

The project was commissioned in January 2026 and successfully connected to the grid in April 2026. With a rated power of 50.94MW and a storage capacity of 101.592MWh, the system can provide flexible charging and discharging according to PV generation and grid requirements. CNTE's energy storage solution integrates battery equipment, power conversion and intelligent energy management to support efficient system operation.

The project reflects the growing deployment of large-scale battery energy storage in Germany as solar power capacity continues to expand. BESS technology can help manage fluctuations in PV generation, improve solar energy utilization and provide greater flexibility to the electricity system.

The BESS Krumpa I project also adds to CNTE's growing portfolio of large-scale energy storage projects in Europe, supporting the integration of solar power and the development of a more flexible energy system.

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