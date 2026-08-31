Forty-five minutes, live on Zoom with Dr. Clemen Chiang. The book supplies the foundation; the class builds the understanding. No brokerage account required.

Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - August 30, 2026) - Aly Pte. Ltd. today announced the launch of the Spiking Options Trading Masterclass, a complimentary live training programme built as the companion to The Wall Came Down: Options Trading for the Generation That Was Locked Out, published by Spiking Press on August 13, 2026. Registration is open at https://spiking.com/masterclass.

Masterclass Key Visual

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The programme answers a question the book raised but could not resolve on the page. When FINRA removed the pattern day trader designation and its US$25,000 minimum equity requirement on June 4, 2026, it opened intraday options strategy to a category of account that had been shut out since 2001. The book documents what changed and sets out the method. The masterclass is where that method is demonstrated in front of a live audience.

The Book Is the Foundation. The Class Builds the Understanding.

The two are designed to work as one. The Wall Came Down documents 56 options structures, each drawn to its expiration payoff. The masterclass teaches a reader how to read those diagrams - where maximum loss sits, where the breakevens fall, and the conditions under which a structure stops working.

Dr. Chiang teaches the session himself, with camera on and charts drawn live. There is no pre-recorded segment.

Author Comment

"A book can hand you the whole reference, and most readers will still stall at the first payoff diagram. That is not a failure of the reader. Structure is something you have to watch being built before it becomes obvious. The book gives you the foundation. Forty-five minutes of live construction is what turns it into understanding, and that is why the class costs nothing."

- Dr. Clemen Chiang, Author and Founder of Spiking

What the Session Covers

The 45-minute run of show moves from first principles to live structure-building, closing with an open floor for general educational questions:

What an option actually is - right versus obligation, strike, expiry and premium, taken from the contract itself

Stock versus option, side by side - where leverage comes from, what it costs and what quietly expires

Reading a payoff scope - locating maximum loss, breakeven and the zone in which a strategy works

Building the two-sided structures - the straddle and the strangle, built live, including the conditions in which they fail

Where the 56 strategies fit - a map of ten families, from single-leg directional structures to synthetics and arbitrage

EPIC - equity, property, income and crypto, and why each pillar does a different job





The 56 Structures / Ten Families

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Fifty-Six Structures, Ten Families

The reference behind both the book and the class organises 56 structures into ten families: four single-leg directional, seven stock-and-option, four vertical spreads, four ratios and backspreads, two ladders, eight straddles and strangles, eight butterflies, seven condors, six calendar and diagonal, and six synthetics and arbitrage. The full set of payoff charts is published at https://spiking.com/56.

Deliberately Beginner-Level, Deliberately Not a Signal Service

The session begins at the definition of a contract and assumes no prior options experience. No brokerage account or software is required to attend.

It carries no tips, signals or price targets, and gives no individual trade recommendations. The programme also teaches what breaks: a long option can lose the entire premium paid when the expected move does not arrive, and selling uncovered options can produce losses greater than the amount invested.

Registration and Schedule

Sessions run live on Zoom, last 45 minutes and are complimentary to attend. Registration is open at https://spiking.com/ masterclass, which displays the start time in the visitor's local time zone. Registration for a session closes when that session begins.

About the Author





Dr. Clemen Chiang, presenter of the Spiking Options Trading Masterclass.

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Dr. Clemen Chiang is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Aly Pte. Ltd., the Singapore company behind the market intelligence platform Spiking. He has taught options trading since 2003 to more than 50,000 students and holds a PhD in Management and an MBA in Entrepreneurship. His work on options began with correspondence with an instructor at the CBOE Options Institute in 2000, which led to the Options Trading Championship held in Singapore in 2006. He is the author of The Wall Came Down and of "Spiking To The Moon."

About Spiking

Spiking is the market intelligence platform of Aly Pte. Ltd., a Singapore-based company that develops data analytics platforms for financial and market intelligence, tracking institutional activity across equities, options and cryptocurrency markets. Its publishing imprint, Spiking Press, released The Wall Came Down on August 13, 2026. Aly Pte. Ltd. is a Google Cloud Partner.

Important Notice

Options involve substantial risk and are not suitable for every investor. Buying options can result in the loss of the entire premium paid; selling uncovered options can result in losses greater than the amount invested. All charts, figures and structures used in the masterclass are illustrative teaching examples priced at stylised inputs, and are not forecasts, recommendations, price targets or representations of any result. The EPIC framework is presented as a way of organising decisions and is not an asset allocation recommendation. Spiking provides general financial education only and does not consider any individual's objectives, financial situation or needs. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Attendees should consider seeking advice from a licensed financial adviser before trading.

Note to Editors

Media are welcome to attend a session on request. Dr. Chiang is available for interview on the repeal of the pattern day trader rule, the intraday margin standards replacing it, and retail options education in the United States and Asia. Review copies of The Wall Came Down are available to accredited media. Contact info@spiking.com.

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