HUDA BEAUTY AND CARDI B TURN UP THE SNATCH WITH THE NEW ULTRA SNATCHED COLLECTION

Huda Beauty takes its iconic Easy Bake franchise to the next level with its brightest pink-and-lilac powders yet.

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Huda Beauty teams up with global superstar Cardi B to launch Ultra Snatched, a bold new expansion of the brand's iconic Easy Bake franchise.

Starring Huda Kattan and Cardi B, the launch introduces a fresh pink-and-lilac color story designed to take brightening, lifting and blurring to the next level across the Easy Bake Loose Setting Powder Duos and Easy Bake Pressed Powders.

Inspired by Huda and Cardi's shared love of bold, transformative glam, Ultra Snatched pairs complexion-brightening pinks with cool lilacs for a visibly brighter, lifted look. The result? Huda Beauty's signature airbrushed finish, turned all the way up.

THE SNATCHED BADDIES CAMPAIGN

To launch Ultra Snatched, Huda Beauty joins forces with Cardi B for "Snatched Baddies" - a playful, high-energy campaign bringing together two beauty icons known for doing glam their own way.

Cardi helped shape the creative alongside Huda, bringing her signature baddie energy to the campaign: confident, unapologetic, playful and always down for a full beat. The partnership brings together Huda and Cardi's distinct worlds through their shared belief that beauty should be fun, expressive and never afraid to be extra.

The cinematic campaign plays with the ultimate switch-up: Huda and Cardi trading lives. As their worlds collide, the campaign showcases the transformative power of the Ultra Snatched routine - with plenty of personality, humor and major glam along the way.

Rolling out across social, digital and in-store, "Snatched Baddies" brings a new attitude to one of Huda Beauty's most iconic franchises.

THE COLLECTION

Easy Bake Loose Setting Powder Duos | $43

The iconic Easy Bake formula gets an Ultra Snatched upgrade. Each duo features two complementary, ultra-fine loose powders that can be worn alone or blended together to customize your brightening effect. An adjustable selector makes it easy to choose your shade - or mix both.

The formula delivers up to 18 hours of wear with a flashback-free, airbrushed finish.

Cherry Lilac - fair to light skin tones: Cherry Blossom Cake (sheer soft pink), NEW Lilac Muffin (soft, cool-toned lilac) and a soft pinky-lilac blend when mixed.

Cherry Blossom Cake (sheer soft pink), NEW Lilac Muffin (soft, cool-toned lilac) and a soft pinky-lilac blend when mixed. Pink Ube - medium to tan skin tones: Pink Velvet Cookie (deep rosy pink), Ube Birthday Cake (electric lilac) and a rosy-mauve blend when mixed.

Easy Bake Pressed | $40

Easy Bake Pressed gets the Ultra Snatched treatment with two brightening shades designed to instantly lift and perfect the complexion.

The superfine, portable powder delivers up to 12 hours of shine control with a smooth, airbrushed matte finish that never looks cakey.

Ube Birthday Cake: Medium with cool lilac undertones.

Medium with cool lilac undertones. Pink Velvet Cookie: Tan with warm pink undertones.

GET ULTRA SNATCHED

Using Huda Beauty's Snatch Map technique, strategically apply Easy Bake Loose Setting Powder Duo to brighten and lift the complexion. Layer Easy Bake Pressed on top to turn up the brightness and lock in that smooth, lifted, airbrushed finish.

Media Contact:

Andrew Durling

andrew.durling@hudabeauty.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huda-beauty-and-cardi-b-turn-up-the-snatch-with-the-new-ultra-snatched-collection-302864413.html