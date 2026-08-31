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PR Newswire
31.08.2026 06:06 Uhr
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HUDA BEAUTY AND CARDI B TURN UP THE SNATCH WITH THE NEW ULTRA SNATCHED COLLECTION

Huda Beauty takes its iconic Easy Bake franchise to the next level with its brightest pink-and-lilac powders yet.

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Huda Beauty teams up with global superstar Cardi B to launch Ultra Snatched, a bold new expansion of the brand's iconic Easy Bake franchise.

Starring Huda Kattan and Cardi B, the launch introduces a fresh pink-and-lilac color story designed to take brightening, lifting and blurring to the next level across the Easy Bake Loose Setting Powder Duos and Easy Bake Pressed Powders.

Inspired by Huda and Cardi's shared love of bold, transformative glam, Ultra Snatched pairs complexion-brightening pinks with cool lilacs for a visibly brighter, lifted look. The result? Huda Beauty's signature airbrushed finish, turned all the way up.

THE SNATCHED BADDIES CAMPAIGN

To launch Ultra Snatched, Huda Beauty joins forces with Cardi B for "Snatched Baddies" - a playful, high-energy campaign bringing together two beauty icons known for doing glam their own way.

Cardi helped shape the creative alongside Huda, bringing her signature baddie energy to the campaign: confident, unapologetic, playful and always down for a full beat. The partnership brings together Huda and Cardi's distinct worlds through their shared belief that beauty should be fun, expressive and never afraid to be extra.

The cinematic campaign plays with the ultimate switch-up: Huda and Cardi trading lives. As their worlds collide, the campaign showcases the transformative power of the Ultra Snatched routine - with plenty of personality, humor and major glam along the way.

Rolling out across social, digital and in-store, "Snatched Baddies" brings a new attitude to one of Huda Beauty's most iconic franchises.

THE COLLECTION

Easy Bake Loose Setting Powder Duos | $43

The iconic Easy Bake formula gets an Ultra Snatched upgrade. Each duo features two complementary, ultra-fine loose powders that can be worn alone or blended together to customize your brightening effect. An adjustable selector makes it easy to choose your shade - or mix both.

The formula delivers up to 18 hours of wear with a flashback-free, airbrushed finish.

  • Cherry Lilac - fair to light skin tones: Cherry Blossom Cake (sheer soft pink), NEW Lilac Muffin (soft, cool-toned lilac) and a soft pinky-lilac blend when mixed.
  • Pink Ube - medium to tan skin tones: Pink Velvet Cookie (deep rosy pink), Ube Birthday Cake (electric lilac) and a rosy-mauve blend when mixed.

Easy Bake Pressed | $40

Easy Bake Pressed gets the Ultra Snatched treatment with two brightening shades designed to instantly lift and perfect the complexion.

The superfine, portable powder delivers up to 12 hours of shine control with a smooth, airbrushed matte finish that never looks cakey.

  • Ube Birthday Cake: Medium with cool lilac undertones.
  • Pink Velvet Cookie: Tan with warm pink undertones.

GET ULTRA SNATCHED

Using Huda Beauty's Snatch Map technique, strategically apply Easy Bake Loose Setting Powder Duo to brighten and lift the complexion. Layer Easy Bake Pressed on top to turn up the brightness and lock in that smooth, lifted, airbrushed finish.

Media Contact:

Andrew Durling
andrew.durling@hudabeauty.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huda-beauty-and-cardi-b-turn-up-the-snatch-with-the-new-ultra-snatched-collection-302864413.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.