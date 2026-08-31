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PR Newswire
31.08.2026 06:24 Uhr
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SIBIONICS Showcases GS3 in Melbourne, Advancing More Efficient, AI-Powered Glucose Monitoring

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SIBIONICS showcased its sensor innovation and AI-powered glucose monitoring at the joint IDF-WPR, ADC and Metabolic Diseases 2026 congress, held in Melbourne from 18-21 August. Through Booth #1, a scientific symposium and on-site interviews with Credentialled Diabetes Educators (CDEs), the company brought together advanced technology, clinical evidence and real-world perspectives.

The technology story behind GS3 begins far beyond glucose monitoring. SIBIONICS' work in brain-computer interfaces includes a retinal prosthesis designed to provide limited visual perception for people with profound vision loss caused by outer retinal degenerative diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa. These high-complexity systems require precise, stable biosensing and robust signal processing. SIBIONICS has translated this high-threshold engineering into a more widely accessible medical technology: continuous glucose monitoring. The same platform capability now supports GS3, a factory-calibrated, 14-day CGM sensor with a 2.9 mm profile, designed to provide reliable monitoring with a low on-body burden.

At the symposium "Beyond Glucose: The Integrated Future of CGM, CKM, and AI in Diabetes," jointly hosted by SIBIONICS and Air Liquide Healthcare, session chair Professor Sofianos Andrikopoulos, Group CEO of the Australian Diabetes Society, brought together three perspectives. Professor David O'Neal, University of Melbourne and Deputy Director of the Australian Centre for Accelerating Diabetes Innovations, reviewed emerging clinical evidence for continuous glucose and ketone monitoring. Associate Professor Shannon Lin, a diabetes and nutrition specialist at the University of Technology Sydney, examined how CGM can move beyond data visibility toward personalised, predictive and actionable support. Professor Wei Qiang, Associate Chief Physician and Deputy Director of Endocrinology and Metabolism at the First Affiliated Hospital of Xi'an Jiaotong University, outlined an integrated, AI-driven ecosystem connecting trusted sensing, context and learning.

Throughout the congress, physicians and diabetes educators visited the SIBIONICS booth to experience GS3 and discuss its glucose-management capabilities. In anonymised interviews, CDEs described the sensor as small, light, comfortable and easy to set up. They saw particular potential in AI-supported spike detection, easier meal logging and food analysis that connects glucose trends with meal context. Their feedback also highlighted the importance of personalisation, clear carbohydrate estimates and clinically useful event timelines-reinforcing that AI should extend education and decision support, not replace professional care.

Looking ahead, SIBIONICS plans to integrate its sensing platform with continuous ketone monitoring, insulin delivery, AI and other diabetes technologies. The goal is a richer, reliable and efficient ecosystem that shortens the path from data to understanding-and from understanding to action.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sibionics-showcases-gs3-in-melbourne-advancing-more-efficient-ai-powered-glucose-monitoring-302864635.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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