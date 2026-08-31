HUAWEI WATCH D3 Makes Early Debut at ESC Congress 2026: A New Era in Wrist-Based Blood Pressure Management

MUNICH, Aug. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The European Society of Cardiology Congress (ESC Congress 2026), one of the world's most influential academic gatherings in cardiovascular medicine, officially kicked off today in Munich, Germany. Huawei showcased its latest innovations in health and fitness, offering an exclusive sneak peek at its next-generation ambulatory blood pressure monitor, the HUAWEI WATCH D3, ahead of its official launch at the Huawei Innovative Product Launch in Munich on 2 September. Bridging cutting-edge academic research with everyday consumer technology, Huawei continues to demonstrate its commitment to open collaboration, connecting pioneering research with products that reshape people's daily lives.

A Legacy of Persistence, A Leap Forward

Huawei's journey in blood pressure monitoring technology traces back to 2014, when the company first ventured into the sports and health domain. Over the past decade, Huawei has steadily advanced wearable health monitoring technologies to drive the evolution of the industry, from dynamic heart rate monitoring and SpO2 tracking to ECG collection, and ultimately to blood pressure measurement.

In 2021, Huawei launched its first wrist-based ambulatory blood pressure recorder, the HUAWEI WATCH D. This device brought medical-grade blood pressure measurement capabilities to people's wrists for the first time, securing medical device certification in multiple countries and regions, including China and the European Union. In 2024, the HUAWEI WATCH D2 was officially released, introducing 24-hour ambulatory blood pressure monitoring and redefining blood pressure management.

In 2026, Huawei is set to unveil its latest achievement in blood pressure health-the next-generation HUAWEI WATCH D series. As the latest wrist-based ambulatory blood pressure recorder, the HUAWEI WATCH D3 achieves further breakthroughs across more blood pressure measurement scenarios while delivering more comprehensive health protection.

Lightweight Design, Professionalism Meets Style

To enhance comfort during extended wear, the HUAWEI WATCH D3 features further refinements in device thickness and strap weight. It will be available in three fashionable colour options inspired by "nature's healing"-designed not only for comfort but also as a stylish everyday accessory, seamlessly blending in with diverse lifestyles and sports scenarios.

Broader Scenarios, Richer Health Insights

The HUAWEI WATCH D3 ensures accurate blood pressure measurement at elevated heart rates. It accurately records blood pressure data before and after exercise, provides recommendations on appropriate exercise intensity, and helps users develop good fitness habits. Furthermore, the HUAWEI WATCH D3 has been certified by CE MDR in the European Union, with its certification scope covering single blood pressure measurements, ambulatory blood pressure monitoring, and pre- and post-exercise blood pressure measurements. Newly added features include blood pressure measurement reminders for high-altitude environments and sudden temperature changes, ensuring users never miss a critical monitoring check.

Beyond its core blood pressure monitoring capabilities, the HUAWEI WATCH D3 also offers richer Health Glance metrics and health studies, alongside continuous improvements in sleep and emotional wellbeing tracking[1]. Further details on specific applications will be announced in due course.

Stay tuned to Huawei's official channels for information on the official launch date, pricing, and full specifications of the HUAWEI WATCH D3.

[1] The data collected by Health Glance features and health studies is for reference only, and should not be used for diagnosis or treatment.

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