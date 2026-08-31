DAREU Showcases a New Generation of Adaptive Gaming Peripherals at Saudi Electronics & Information Technology Exhibition 2026

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DAREU will showcase a new generation of gaming peripherals at the Saudi Electronics & Information Technology Exhibition 2026, taking place from August 31 to September 4, 2026, at Booth H3.G170. The lineup demonstrates DAREU's continued focus on adaptive design, modularity, and high-performance gaming experiences.

Built for Different Ways to Play

Rather than designing gaming hardware around a single configuration, DAREU's latest portfolio gives users greater freedom to choose how their peripherals look, feel, and perform.

The FLEX Series, featuring FLEX 75, FLEX 87, and FLEX 98, covers 75%, TKL, and 98% layouts. With gasket-mounted construction, hot-swappable switches, RGB lighting, and multi-mode connectivity, the series combines flexibility with a refined typing and gaming experience across different setups.

Modularity Meets Performance

The Ultra Keyboard Series, including Ultra 68 and Ultra 75, introduces magnetic keyboard designs that take customization further. Combined with high polling rates, rapid response performance, RGB lighting, and versatile connectivity, the series is designed for gamers who expect both speed and personalization.

This modular philosophy also extends to the Ultra Gaming Mouse Series. Ultra 07 features magnetic interchangeable components and an adjustable back shell, allowing players to adapt the mouse to their preferred grip and playing style.

Redefining Wireless Freedom

The Ultra 09 introduces a distinctive detachable battery system, giving users the ability to remove and replace the battery instead of waiting for an integrated battery to recharge. Together with its lightweight magnesium alloy construction and high-performance wireless technology, Ultra 09 is designed to minimize interruptions and support longer gaming sessions.

DAREU's participation also strengthens its connection with the Middle Eastern market. The company is actively seeking distributors, retailers, and channel partners worldwide. Industry professionals are invited to visit Booth H3.G170 to explore DAREU's latest innovations and potential collaboration opportunities.

For more information, please visit www.dareu.com.

About DAREU

Founded in 2006, DAREU is a global gaming and professional peripherals brand specializing in mechanical keyboards, magnetic switch keyboards, gaming mice, and headsets. Guided by "Dare to Be Yourself," DAREU develops innovative, high-performance products for gamers and professionals worldwide.

Keep Fighting.

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