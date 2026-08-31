Frost & Sullivan Tracker Maps India's INR 954 Billion Enterprise Telecom Opportunity Through FY2030

Quarterly intelligence program tracks market size, forecasts, service shifts, and growth opportunities across India's enterprise telecom ecosystem.

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- India's enterprise telecom services market is entering a new phase of infrastructure-led growth as cloud adoption, AI investments, and digital transformation reshape enterprise technology spending. Frost & Sullivan's India Enterprise Telecom Tracker, part of the India Enterprise Telecom Market Intelligence Program, helps stakeholders identify opportunities across fixed data, mobility, data center, fixed voice, and cloud communication services through quarterly market intelligence and forecasts.

"Enterprise telecom buying in India is shifting from standalone connectivity procurement to outcome-based network services," said Swathi Arunaa, Principal Consultant, ICT Growth Advisory, Frost & Sullivan. "As enterprise environments become more distributed, organizations are prioritizing integrated connectivity across cloud, data centers, and edge to improve performance, enable AI workloads, and deliver measurable business value."

The tracker provides insights into revenue, demand drivers, and forecasts across India's enterprise telecom market, helping stakeholders identify growth segments, emerging trends, and future revenue opportunities.

Key Market Signals from the India Enterprise Telecom Tracker

The enterprise data services segment is projected to grow at a 3.9% CAGR through FY2030 to reach INR 223 billion, driven by AI adoption and cloud migration. Internet services remain the largest segment, while Internet Leased Line, IPLC/DLC, and SD-WAN are expected to record strong growth, supported by demand for high-performance, cost-effective connectivity.

Enterprise mobility is projected to grow at a 5.9% CAGR through FY2030 to reach INR 188 billion, driven by wireless-first strategies. The M2M segment is expected to grow the fastest, fueled by expanding network coverage and rising adoption of connected devices across enterprise applications.

The third-party data center services segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment, with a 21.9% CAGR through FY2030 to reach INR 379 billion, driven by AI infrastructure investments and supportive government policies. Growth is further supported by large enterprises adopting hybrid IT strategies and SMBs embracing cloud-first models to enhance collaboration, customer engagement, and scalability.

The fixed line voice services segment is expected to decline at a 2.8% CAGR to reach INR 33 billion in FY2030, as enterprises migrate from legacy voice infrastructure to cloud-based communication platforms. The transition from ISDN to SIP trunking remains the dominant market shift, with SIP services expected to become the largest fixed voice segment as organizations deploy Cloud PBX, unified communications as a service (UCaaS), and hosted communication solutions.

Cloud communication services segment is projected to grow at a 9.6% CAGR to reach INR 131 billion in FY2030. While communications platform as a service (CPaaS) accounts for most of market revenue, unified communication as a service (UCaaS) and contact center as a service (CCaaS) will grow at a faster rate as enterprises adopt cloud-based collaboration and omnichannel engagement.

How the India Enterprise Telecom Tracker Supports Growth Planning

By combining quarterly intelligence with industry expertise and advisory support, the tracker helps organizations anticipate market shifts, benchmark service-category performance, evaluate growth segments, and align investments, products, and go-to-market strategies with changing enterprise demand.

About Frost & Sullivan

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