Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners P/S: Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners acquires onshore wind and battery project in Australia

The acquisition of the Gawara Baya project represents an opportunity for Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners to deploy near-term capital in Australia and create value for investors in its fifth flagship fund.

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), on behalf of its flagship fund Copenhagen Infrastructure V (CI V), has acquired Gawara Baya, a hybrid onshore wind farm with a grid-forming battery energy storage system (BESS) located in North Queensland, Australia.

With all major approvals received, CI V has made a final investment decision and reached financial close, securing a AUD 1.7 billion facility through 10 banks. Construction will now commence with Gawara Baya expected to be fully operational in 2030.

Gawara Baya is a hybrid project, combining a 408 MW onshore wind farm with 104 MW of BESS, located on Gugu Badhun Country, south-west of Ingham in North Queensland.

The project involves 68 wind turbines and has the capacity to provide clean power to up to 240,000 Australian homes, avoiding 1.2 million tonnes of carbon from Australia's energy sector every year.

The project has secured long-term energy offtake arrangements, including agreements with Stanwell and SmartestEnergy, alongside participation in the Australian Government's Capacity Investment Scheme, providing long-term revenue certainty as the project enters construction.

Gawara Baya is expected to inject more than AUD 200 million into the regional Queensland economy through local employment, procurement, and supply chain participation, creating up to 500 direct and indirect jobs in regional Queensland.

CIP has acquired Gawara Baya from Windlab, an Australian renewable energy developer and operator with a strong track record in onshore wind and BESS.

Thomas Wibe Poulsen, Partner at CIP, said: "The acquisition of Gawara Baya is a unique opportunity for CIP to deploy significant near-term capital from our fifth flagship fund to bring the project into operation and deliver critical energy infrastructure for Australians. It demonstrates CIP's ability to identify and secure assets that can deliver meaningful value for our investors."

Yi-Hua Lu, Partner at CIP, said: "Gawara Baya is an important addition to our Australian portfolio. The Gawara Baya project represents a significant long-term investment in Queensland, supporting regional jobs, infrastructure development, and the reliable energy supply needed to underpin the state's continued economic growth. We look forward to working alongside our project partners, the Gugu Badhun People, and local communities as the project now moves into construction."

Notes to Editors



Media Contact:

E-mail: media@cip.com / M: +45 2844 7756

About Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners

Founded in 2012, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners P/S (CIP) is a global fund manager and leading investor in energy infrastructure. CIP builds value that matters by developing and constructing critical infrastructure projects that shape the future of energy.

Through its funds, CIP invests in power generation (solar and wind), energy storage, transmission and distribution, advanced bioenergy, low-carbon fuels and carbon capture.

With 15 funds currently under management, CIP is trusted by over 200 of the world's largest and most sophisticated institutions, having raised EUR ~43 billion to date. CIP has projects in more than 30 countries, with presence on the ground through a network of +2,300 professionals. For more information, visit www.cip.com.

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