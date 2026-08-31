GOTHENBURG, SE / ACCESS Newswire / August 31, 2026 / IRLAB Therapeutics (STO:IRLAB-A)(FRA:6IRA) - During August 2026, the registered number of shares and votes in IRLAB Therapeutics AB ("IRLAB" or the "Company") has changed as a result of the Company's recently completed rights issue and overallotment issue of ordinary shares of series A, which the Board of Directors resolved on 5 May 2026 and which were approved by the Extraordinary General Meeting on 5 June 2026.

As of 31 August 2026, the total number of shares in IRLAB amounts to 148,711,921, of which 148,632,145 are ordinary shares of series A and 79,776 are ordinary shares of series B, each carrying one (1) vote. The total number of votes in the Company as of 31 August 2026 amounts to 148,711,921.

For more information

Kristina Torfgård, CEO

Phone: +46 730 60 70 99

E-mail: kristina.torfgard@irlab.se

Gustaf Albèrt, CFO

Phone: +46 709 168 302

E-mail: gustaf.albert@irlab.se

This information is information that IRLAB Therapeutics is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 2026-08-31 07:00 CEST.

Attachments

New number of shares and votes in IRLAB Therapeutics AB

SOURCE: IRLAB Therapeutics

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/new-number-of-shares-and-votes-in-irlab-therapeutics-ab-1214588