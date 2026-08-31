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WKN: A2PLBE | ISIN: SE0012675361 | Ticker-Symbol: 6IRA
Frankfurt
31.08.26 | 08:07
0,157 Euro
+4,12 % +0,006
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IRLAB THERAPEUTICS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IRLAB THERAPEUTICS AB 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
31.08.2026 07:26 Uhr
200 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

New Number of Shares and Votes in IRLAB Therapeutics AB

GOTHENBURG, SE / ACCESS Newswire / August 31, 2026 / IRLAB Therapeutics (STO:IRLAB-A)(FRA:6IRA) - During August 2026, the registered number of shares and votes in IRLAB Therapeutics AB ("IRLAB" or the "Company") has changed as a result of the Company's recently completed rights issue and overallotment issue of ordinary shares of series A, which the Board of Directors resolved on 5 May 2026 and which were approved by the Extraordinary General Meeting on 5 June 2026.

As of 31 August 2026, the total number of shares in IRLAB amounts to 148,711,921, of which 148,632,145 are ordinary shares of series A and 79,776 are ordinary shares of series B, each carrying one (1) vote. The total number of votes in the Company as of 31 August 2026 amounts to 148,711,921.

For more information

Kristina Torfgård, CEO
Phone: +46 730 60 70 99
E-mail: kristina.torfgard@irlab.se

Gustaf Albèrt, CFO
Phone: +46 709 168 302
E-mail: gustaf.albert@irlab.se

This information is information that IRLAB Therapeutics is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 2026-08-31 07:00 CEST.

Attachments

New number of shares and votes in IRLAB Therapeutics AB

SOURCE: IRLAB Therapeutics



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/new-number-of-shares-and-votes-in-irlab-therapeutics-ab-1214588

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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