Australian building-integrated PV (BIPV) specialist ClearVue Technologies has announced a manufacturing breakthrough that allows its energy-generating Gen 3 glass units to accept high-performance soft low-emissivity (Low-E) coatings using the same established systems as conventional commercial glazing. Perth-headquartered ClearVue's Gen3 solar vision glass product features PV cells integrated into a laminated glass unit designed to generate electricity while maintaining glass transparency. The company said its units can generate more than 50 W of energy per square metre while maintaining up to ...

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