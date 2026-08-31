Early signs of junction box (JB) failure are often subtle. It may be an infrared signature detected during a commissioning-stage drone flyover, or a technician noting cracking in the JB cover of an otherwise normal looking module. Left unaddressed, one failure may progress to a fire. This is a growing concern. Junction box failures now rank among the most common problems Intertek CEA's field team investigates, and defect rates on sites can be as high as 10% of installed modules. Three distinct failure modes drive these events: poor soldering of the busbar ribbon to the junction box terminal, ...

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