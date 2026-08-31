In this episode of Market Frontlines, host Lyndsay Malchuk speaks with Jon Bey about the transition from development story to construction story for a North American mine-to-market supply chain feeding lithium iron phosphate batteries. The conversation covers a recent global exchange listing and its impact on investor access, the layered financing stack combining private capital with non-dilutive government contributions from multiple sovereign sources, an updated mineral resource that sharply increased confidence in the project's geological continuity, and the flexibility built into offtake agreements amid a rapidly evolving LFP battery supply chain. Jon Bey lays out an aggressive timeline toward production by the end of the decade, explains why phosphate rather than lithium may end up being the real bottleneck for electrification, and addresses the risks that could realistically knock the project off schedule. In this episode: • Listing on a major global exchange opened access to large institutional investors previously unable to hold the stock • A feasibility study is targeted within roughly six months, followed by permitting and a final investment decision • Over $30 million in capital plus more than $20 million in non-dilutive government contributions are already secured to reach the final investment decision • Multiple sovereign governments across Europe and North America have signaled capital commitments toward eventual mine construction • An updated resource estimate came in at 294.2 million tons with a nearly 400% increase in the indicated category • Offtake agreements have no price floor or ceiling, keeping upside exposure while retaining the majority of production for future transformation • Phosphoric acid supply, not lithium, may end up being the real constraint on battery-driven electrification • An aggressive 2029 production target hinges on execution speed through feasibility, permitting and construction