The growing role of energy storage in reviving business for solar companies was evident at Intersolar South America 2026, part of The smarter E South America. Major module suppliers including Trina, Jinko, JA Solar and Risen showcased their BESS solutions at the event. The first three also announced plans or studies to develop local partnerships to meet domestic content requirements for Brazil's first battery capacity reserve auction (LRCAP Nacional), scheduled for Dec. 2. Longi showcased a solution for the commercial and industrial (C&I) market, available through agreements with distribution ...

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