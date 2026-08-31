VyOS Networks: VyOS Announces Technology Partnership with Defguard to Support Open, Identity-Aware Remote Access

The partnership brings together VyOS's open networking platform and Defguard's identity-aware WireGuard-based remote access management to help organizations build VPN infrastructure with greater ownership, control, and transparency

POWAY, Calif., Aug. 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VyOS Networks today announced a technology partnership with Defguard, an open code remote access management platform built around the WireGuard VPN protocol.

Through this partnership, VyOS becomes an officially supported platform for running Defguard gateways, giving organizations a practical way to build and operate remote access infrastructure with greater ownership, transparency, and control.

VyOS and Defguard share a common belief: critical network infrastructure should not be locked behind closed systems, opaque licensing models, or vendor-controlled architectures. Organizations should be able to see how their infrastructure works, decide where it runs, and maintain control over the systems that protect access to their networks.

"VyOS has always been about giving organizations real ownership of their network infrastructure," said Santiago Blanquet, Chief Revenue Officer at VyOS Networks. "Defguard shares that same commitment to openness, transparency, and control. This partnership gives teams a stronger foundation for building remote access environments they can operate, verify, and own."

VyOS provides the networking foundation for production remote access environments, including routing, firewalling, VPN connectivity, NAT, high availability, and network operations across bare metal, virtualized, cloud, and edge deployments. Defguard complements this foundation by adding identity-aware access management, SSO-based access, MFA at the VPN connection level, device posture policies, and centralized control for WireGuard-based remote access.

Together, VyOS and Defguard create a clear architectural fit: VyOS handles the network layer, while Defguard brings identity, access control, and user-level remote access workflows.

For organizations focused on security, compliance, and infrastructure sovereignty, this combination offers a transparent and controllable approach to remote access infrastructure without relying on closed VPN appliances or vendor-controlled access platforms.

This partnership reflects a shared commitment to open infrastructure that organizations can verify, operate, and own.

Learn more about VyOS Networks: https://vyos.io

Learn more about Defguard: https://defguard.net/

About VyOS Networks

VyOS Networks is the global leader in open networking, delivering secure, scalable, and automated solutions for organizations across bare metal, cloud, and edge environments. Built on Linux and trusted by enterprises, service providers, and integrators worldwide, VyOS provides an enterprise-grade platform that unifies advanced routing, firewall, and VPN capabilities with full control and zero vendor lock-in.

Media Contacts Yuriy Andamasov Coordinator sentrium.io, vyos.io Email: yuriy@sentrium.io Phone: +34 932206760