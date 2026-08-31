OODA AI AB: OODA AI strengthens earnings and profitability in the first half of 2026

Financial results H1 2026 (H1 2025):

Total revenue: 16.8 MSEK (20.2 MSEK)

(20.2 MSEK) Net sales: 13.2 MSEK (16.4 MSEK)

(16.4 MSEK) EBITDA: 3.0 MSEK (2.1 MSEK)

(2.1 MSEK) EBITDA margin: 17.9% (10.4%)

(10.4%) Operating profit (EBIT): 1.2 MSEK (-1.9 MSEK)

(-1.9 MSEK) Profit for the period: 0.9 MSEK (-2.3 MSEK)

(-2.3 MSEK) Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital: 2.7 MSEK (0.9 MSEK)

(0.9 MSEK) Total liabilities: 17.9 MSEK (15.2 MSEK)

(15.2 MSEK) Equity: 34.8 MSEK (116.8 MSEK)



"During the first half of the year, we strengthened profitability and reported both improved EBITDA and a positive result, despite the temporary impact of the platform launch and customer migration on revenue. At the same time, we continued to streamline our operations and estimate that recurring costs from the third quarter are approximately 50% lower than the average during the first half of the year. With a stable platform, growing usage and several ongoing customer projects, we are well positioned for profitable growth," says Arli Charles Mujkic, CEO and founder of OODA AI.

For further information, please contact:

Arli Charles Mujkic, CEO, OODA AI AB

Email: charlie@ooda.ai

Telephone: +49 176 626 999 64

Måns Pontén Söderlind, Deputy CEO, OODA AI AB

Email: mans@ooda.ai

Telephone: +46 70 766 47 71

About OODA AI AB

OODA AI is a group of companies with a focus on artificial intelligence (AI) and software-as-a-service (SaaS). The group of companies provides AI services in the form of decentralized and distributed AI computing, AI tools as well as AI consulting, training and implementation. The group of companies operates on a global market, the head offices are located in Stockholm (Sweden) and Munich (Germany). Listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North, also traded on Börse Frankfurt, Börse Stuttgart and Börse München.

For more information, www.ooda.ai

The company's Certified Adviser is Eminova Fondkommission AB | 08-684 211 00 | info@eminova.se

This information is information that OODA AI AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-31 08:45 CEST.