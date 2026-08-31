Neovici Holding AB: Neovici Holding AB publishes interim report for Q2 2026

This is an unofficial translation of the Swedish original wording. In case of differences between the English translation and the Swedish original, the Swedish text shall prevail.

Strong growth with significantly improved profitability

Summary for the period April-June 2026

Reported net revenue amounted to SEK 47.0 million (26.4), an increase of 78.0 percent

ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue) amounted to SEK 86.3 million (84.5), an increase of 2.1 percent

Gross profit amounted to SEK 36.6 million (16.8), corresponding to a margin of 77.8 percent (63.5)

EBITDA amounted to SEK 17.5 million (-5.7), corresponding to a margin of 37.2 percent (-21.8)

Profit after tax amounted to SEK 13.9 million (-8.7)

Earnings per share after dilution amounted to SEK 0.27 (-0.21)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 10.2 million (1.8)

Summary for the period January-June 2026

Net revenue amounted to SEK 89.1 million (49.4), an increase of 80.4 percent

ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue) amounted to SEK 86.3 million (84.5), an increase of 2.1 percent

Gross profit amounted to SEK 59.7 million (29.7), corresponding to a margin of 67.0 percent (60.1)

EBITDA amounted to SEK 22.1 million (-14.3), corresponding to a margin of 24.8 percent (-29.0)

Profit after tax amounted to SEK 14.8 million (-21.1)

Earnings per share after dilution amounted to SEK 0.30 (-0.50)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -9.9 million (-1.6)

A directed share issue of SEK 10 million was completed with Peter Gyllenhammar AB to strengthen the Company's financial position and create the conditions for an accelerated commercialisation of Cosmoz AI

Significant events during the period

A new Board of Directors is now in place, bringing experience in finance, AI and digital transformation

During the quarter, the company completed an enterprise migration of Cosmoz for a major customer. Following the completion of the quality assurance period, the agreed SEK 20 million was invoiced. The new agreement runs for 42 months and includes both licence and recurring revenues. The customer has also communicated a long-term plan to gradually transform parts of its IT environment, which does not affect the current agreement or support revenues as of the date of publication of this report.

Significant events after the end of the period

Payment of SEK 20 million relating to the enterprise migration of Cosmoz has been received

The company has strengthened its commercial organisation through the recruitment of a Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), who assumed the position on 10 August 2026, with a focus on accelerating growth and the commercialisation of Cosmoz.

Comment from Neovici Holding CEO Jan Berggren

"We enter the second half of the year from a significantly stronger financial position than a year ago. Cash flow from operating activities was positive at SEK 10.2 million during the quarter, and the equity ratio amounted to 39.1 percent at the end of the period. Following the end of the quarter, we also received the SEK 20 million payment relating to the enterprise migration.

During the quarter, we also welcomed a new Board of Directors, bringing experience in areas including finance, AI and digital transformation.



The first half of the year demonstrates that the investments we have made are beginning to deliver clear financial and commercial results. Our focus for the period ahead is therefore simple: increase the pace.



More customers. Deeper relationships with existing customers. More large-scale deals. And continued development of Cosmoz as a platform that not only helps companies understand their business - but also empowers them to act on it."

For further information, please contact

Jan Berggren

CEO and founder

+46706151001

jan.berggren@neovici.com

About Neovici

Neovici AB, established in Stockholm in 2009, is a leading provider of automated financial and related services through the innovative SaaS platform, Cosmoz. The company delivers AI-driven automation tools that process billions in transaction volume annually for major enterprises across retail, energy, and telecom sectors, with operations in both the Nordic region and Latin America.

Neovici AB is a wholly owned subsidiary of Neovici Holding AB (publ), the listed parent company. In 2024, Neovici Holding AB was listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.



Read more: https://www.neovici.com.



Certified Adviser

Certified Adviser for Neovici is Eminova Fondkommission AB | + 46 8 684 211 10 | adviser@eminova.se

This information is information that Neovici is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-31 08:30 CEST.