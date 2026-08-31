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WKN: A403UF | ISIN: SE0022049920 | Ticker-Symbol: LS60
Frankfurt
31.08.26 | 08:17
0,118 Euro
+0,34 % +0,000
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CLINICAL LASERTHERMIA SYSTEMS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CLINICAL LASERTHERMIA SYSTEMS AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.08.2026 08:30 Uhr
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB: Clinical Laserthermia Systems appoints Katarina Lundqvist as permanent CFO

Lund, Sweden - Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB (publ) (CLS) today announces that Katarina Lundqvist has been appointed permanent Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of CLS, effective 1 September 2026. Katarina has served as interim CFO of CLS on a consultancy basis and will now transition into a permanent position with the company. She will continue as a member of the CLS Executive Management Team.

Katarina Lundqvist has extensive experience from senior financial and management positions in international companies, including those in the Medtech and pharmaceutical industries, such as Nordic Finance Director at Ferring Pharmaceuticals and Finance Manager at Stryker/Jolife. She has also held senior financial management positions at Tunstall and Setterwalls, among others. Katarina Lundqvist holds a Master's degree in Business Administration from Lund University.

During her time as interim CFO, Katarina has gained extensive knowledge of CLS, its operations and financial structure and has been closely involved in the company's financial planning, reporting and strategic development.

"Katarina has already become an important member of the CLS management team, and I am very happy that she has accepted our offer to continue with CLS as our permanent CFO. Her strong financial competence, broad international experience and hands-on approach are highly valuable to CLS. Equally important, Katarina already knows our company and our business well, allowing us to maintain continuity as we now focus on executing our plans for continued commercial development and achieving our financial objectives," comments Dan J. Mogren, CEO of CLS.

For more information, please contact:

Dan J. Mogren, CEO Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB (publ)

Phone: +46 (0)705 90 11 40

E-mail: dan.mogren@clinicallaser.com

About CLS

Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB (publ), develops and sells TRANBERG® Thermal Therapy System and ClearPoint Prism® Neuro Laser Therapy System with sterile disposables, for minimally invasive treatment of cancer tumors and drug-resistant epilepsy. The products are marketed and sold through partners for image-guided laser ablation. CLS is headquartered in Lund, Sweden, with subsidiaries in Germany, the United States and a marketing company in Singapore. CLS is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the symbol CLS B. Certified adviser (CA) is FNCA Sweden AB.

For more information about CLS, please visit the Company's website: www.clinicallaser.se


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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