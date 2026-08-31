GigaDevice, a leading semiconductor company specializing in Flash memory, 32-bit microcontrollers (MCUs), sensors, and analog products, today announced a new strategic franchise partnership with Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH, one of Europe's leading broadline distributors of electronic components. The agreement covers EMEA and Southeast Asia, including India, and provides customers with broader access to GigaDevice's comprehensive portfolio of microcontrollers, sensors, and power management solutions.

The partnership further strengthens GigaDevice's distribution network and local market presence across key regions. With its strong presence across Europe and growing coverage in Southeast Asia, Rutronik provides GigaDevice with an established channel supported by extensive market reach, technical expertise, and customer relationships. The collaboration will help expand access to GigaDevice's embedded solutions across a broad range of applications and industries, including industrial, automotive, energy, communications, consumer electronics, and IoT.

Wide Range of MCUs for Every Performance Class

A key focus of the partnership is GigaDevice's GD32 microcontroller family, which is based on Arm Cortex-M and RISC-V architectures. With its entry-level, mainstream and high-performance series, the GD32 portfolio covers a broad spectrum, from cost-effective standard applications to computationally intensive embedded systems.

The GD32 platform offers end-to-end scalability. Depending on the application, developers can choose from entry-level MCUs for cost-effective standard tasks, mainstream variants for balanced performance and peripheral requirements, or high-performance MCUs for computationally intensive real-time applications. The portfolio is complemented by a comprehensive software and hardware ecosystem, including development tools, evaluation boards, software development kits (SDKs), real-time operating system (RTOS) support, and security solutions.

Meeting Growing Demands for Performance and Supply Resilience

Demand for high-performance microcontrollers continues to grow across entry-level, mainstream, and high-performance applications. This growth is particularly driven by industrial digitalization, edge AI applications, smart grids, modern automotive electronics, and energy-efficient IoT systems. At the same time, requirements such as cybersecurity, functional safety, long-term product availability, and resilient supply chains are increasingly coming into focus.

Thanks to its extensive product portfolio, advanced manufacturing capabilities, and global supply network, GigaDevice is well positioned to fulfill these requirements. The collaboration with Rutronik creates additional opportunities for customers to develop future-proof embedded systems for use in industrial applications, smart metering, e-mobility, energy storage, charging infrastructure, robotics, building automation, connected IoT, and edge AI solutions.

Dr. Reiner Jumpertz, GigaDevice VP and General Manager in the EMEA region, said: "Rutronik's strong market presence, technical expertise, and close customer engagement across Europe make them an excellent strategic partner for GigaDevice. Together, we aim to provide customers with broader access to high-performance MCU solutions, strengthened local support, and a more resilient supply chain for industrial and automotive applications."

Dirk Finstel, CSO at Rutronik, added: "By partnering with GigaDevice, we are expanding our portfolio to include a technology-leading manufacturer that offers microcontrollers, sensors, and analog solutions across a broad platform. The combination of high-performance GD32 microcontrollers, reliable supply, and a comprehensive development ecosystem offers our customers attractive opportunities to efficiently and successfully implement their embedded projects in the long term."

*GigaDevice, GD32, and their logos are trademarks, or registered trademarks of GigaDevice Semiconductor Inc. Other names and brands are the property of their respective owners.

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