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PR Newswire
31.08.2026 09:06 Uhr
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Hangzhou International Communication Center: From Selling Goods to Telling Stories: How A Documentary Turns Trade into Cultural Dialogue

HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The documentary series Cross-Border E-Commerce: Stories from China, produced by Hangzhou International Communication Center in partnership with China (Hangzhou) Cross-border E-commerce Comprehensive Pilot Area, has garnered over 8.35 million views on international platforms since its July release. It captures a profound shift: enterprises are evolving from selling goods to telling stories. Each product becomes a vessel for cross-cultural conversation.

The series profiles vivid cases that illustrate this transformation. A fishing rod made with aerospace-grade carbon fiber wins over Australian anglers through months of on-site testing and co-creation with local fishing associations. A pink toolbox, originally meant for hardware, is repurposed as a Mother's Day gift in North America, showing how understanding local lifestyles can turn a utility item into an emotional token. A rotating chair goes viral after a 14-million-view short video, selling 80,000 units in two months - thanks to a supply chain that delivers 90% of U.S. orders within two days. Another brand spends eight months developing cooling bedding for hot sleepers, proving patience and consumer insight matter more than speed.

Behind these stories lies Hangzhou's decade-long ecosystem: since 2015, the city's cross-border e-commerce trade volume has grown 1,266-fold, and seller numbers from 200 to over 65,000. The documentary shows how digital trade lowers barriers, enabling small and medium-sized enterprises to compete globally, build their own brands, and command pricing power. It also highlights emerging trends - AI-powered "one-person companies" using intelligent agents to handle design, marketing, and customer service; and bonded warehouses doubling as live-streaming studios to bring transparency and efficiency to global logistics.

Experts interviewed in the film emphasize that compliance is no longer optional but a passport to sustainable growth, while physical clusters like Alibaba Center turn "upstairs and downstairs into upstream and downstream," integrating entire industry chain in one space. The documentary even extends to Paris, where Hangzhou's enterprises and platforms have introduced over 3,500 French brands to China, and where an overseas warehouse enables three-day global delivery.

As scholars note, products convey professionalism, respect, and responsibility through design, quality, and service. Trade becomes daily life, daily life becomes stories, and stories become bridges connecting the world. In an era where e-commerce reshapes global economies, Hangzhou's experience offers a replicable model that commerce, when rooted in cultural empathy and innovation, can be the most authentic form of international communication.

More info: https://youtu.be/eWnzlpYBJQs?si=ikTkJWyYJPq6UBAB

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/from-selling-goods-to-telling-stories-how-a-documentary-turns-trade-into-cultural-dialogue-302864747.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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