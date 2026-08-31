CodeMill AB: Codemill drives supply chain efficiency at IBC with new AI tools, cutting manual review by 80%

Umeå, Sweden - August 31, 2026 Codemill AB (Nasdaq: CDMIL) today announced two major AI-driven product advancements debuting at the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC). The AI-powered QC Assistant demoed in Accurate.Video Validate, and an Agent-to-Cantemo connectivity solution utilizing the Model Context Protocol (MCP). These innovations drastically reduce manual exception handling in the media supply chain, empowering customers to scale operations securely while expanding Codemill's addressable market.

QC Assistant

Currently, operators spend 10 to 15 minutes spot-checking individual media assets. This manual workflow is time-consuming, error-prone, and delays delivery. To solve this, Codemill is introducing a smart companion experience. Utilizing a "Human-in-the-Loop" hybrid approach, the companion acts as a guardrail by flagging potential issues, while human operators provide final creative judgment and sign-off.

With the QC Assistant, manual review time is reduced to 1-2 minutes per asset. Guided by operational guidelines, the AI performs context-aware analysis that goes far beyond classic automation. The solution streamlines the user experience by surfacing critical issues and actionable recommendations for operators to quickly accept or reject. As Codemill's customers have different technology strategies and preferred vendors, the plattform is designed for seamless integration with any major LLM. Additionally, the solution is built for high scalability, utilizing parallel AI processing to handle complex workflows efficiently.

Agent-to-Cantemo Connectivity via MCP

As AI-assisted workflows and bespoke chatbots become increasingly common, media ecosystems require a secure method for external agents to interact with proprietary data. Codemill's integration bridges this gap by enabling external agents to discover, understand, and act on media assets in Cantemo using MCP.

Codemill has laid the technical foundation for both humans and agents to seamlessly interact with the Cantemo. The customer can use their favorite AI technology to easily query Cantemo for operational insights such as identifying missing media assets for a specific project, or checking upcoming delivery deadlines.

"These releases fundamentally accelerate the media supply chain for our customers and mark a decisive first step in Codemill's AI strategy," says Maria Hellström, CEO of Codemill. "By delivering production-ready tools that allow media enterprises to deploy AI at scale, we are enhancing the value of our current portfolio while significantly expanding our overall market opportunity."

Contacts

Maria Hellström, CEO Codemill AB

Phone: +46 70 910 24 31

E-mail: ir@codemill.se



About Us

Codemill is a technology company publicly listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, offering custom software development and products for the Media and Entertainment industry. Codemill's Accurate.Video, Accurate Player SDK and Cantemo MAM products power the world's leading broadcast, VOD/OTT, Content Supply Chain and Media Asset Management workflows.



Codemill's clients are the major Hollywood studios including Paramount Global, broadcasters such as BBC, ITV and ProSieben.Sat1, VOD/OTT services including Joyn, and news publishers such as The Guardian.



The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

The Company's Certified Adviser is Tapper Partners AB