Octave Intelligence plc: Octave and MAIRE collaborate on the application of AI across engineering and construction workflows

Partnership extends a 20-year collaboration, embedding AI directly into Octave's Design-Build platform to support better decisions and more predictable project delivery at scale

MILAN and HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Aug. 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Octave Intelligence plc (Nasdaq: OCTV), a global leader in software for the world's mission critical facilities and infrastructure, today announced a technology collaboration with MAIRE focused on evaluating and deploying artificial intelligence solutions inside engineering and construction workflows.

The collaboration builds on a relationship developed over more than two decades of shared work on enterprise software for complex capital projects.

The partnership is a part of Octave CoLabs, a collaborative, customer-led innovation program to reimagine how Octave and its customers work together by applying agentic AI and new innovation methodologies into participating customers' core operational workflows.

MAIRE has been a longstanding user of Octave's suite of Design-Build solutions, including Octave Forte, Octave OnSite, Octave Loop and the InConcert engineering information management platform. The new partnership deepens that commitment by making Octave a key enabler of the group's broader digitalization strategy, covering core engineering, procurement and construction processes.

Human-in-the-loop approach

At the center of the partnership is a clear view of how AI should work in an industrial setting. Octave AI capabilities have naturally integrated within MAIRE humans in the loop approach, providing engineers and project teams with better information and augmenting what they can do, rather than replacing engineering judgment.

This partnership aims to strengthen AI capabilities to enhance the workflows that technical professionals already use, extending the value of the Octave solutions. This means integrating and contextualizing project data across the full lifecycle, deploying AI models into specific decision points and enabling a multi-agent framework that is built for industrial environments.

The initiative is expected to support MAIRE's teams through enhanced access to project information and data-driven insights, helping improve coordination across engineering, procurement and construction activities.

"The partnership between MAIRE and Octave focuses on applying AI where it delivers measurable value inside real engineering and construction workflows," said Jay Allardyce, Chief Product Officer at Octave. "MAIRE operates in environments where complexity is high, scale is significant and failure is not an option, which makes consistency and data integrity critical. By connecting trusted, governed data across the lifecycle, we are enabling teams to make better decisions, improve execution predictability and deliver critical infrastructure with greater confidence."

The partnership reflects how MAIRE is approaching the next phase of its digitalization program: not by layering technology on top of existing processes, but by embedding it inside them. AI that is integrated into the workflows engineers already trust, grounded in reliable data and designed to amplify rather than sideline human expertise, is what makes the difference in projects of this scale and complexity.

"Every plant MAIRE designs is built for top performance and integrates the best available technologies. Today, that means being at the frontier of AI adoption, and this partnership with Octave is exactly that commitment in action," Michele Mariella, Chief Information Officer of MAIRE commented.

MAIRE is an engineering group providing technology solutions and project execution across the energy, chemical and industrial sectors. It operates in around 50 countries, employs approximately 10,800 people and has delivered more than 1,500 projects worldwide.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:??

Media: Nicolas Chadeville, Communications and Content Strategy Lead, EMIA, Octave

nicolas.chadeville@octave.com, +33 6 80 62 81 47

About Octave:

Octave provides mission-critical software that empowers organizations to make informed decisions across every stage of the asset lifecycle - Design, Build, Operate and Protect - where performance, safety, and reliability are non-negotiable and failure is not an option.

Turning complex operational data into actionable intelligence, Octave connects expertise, real-world conditions and enterprise-scale insight to improve performance, resilience and incident response where it matters most.

Octave has approximately 7,200 employees in 45 countries. Learn more at octave.com and follow us on LinkedIn.