BULL SAS: Bull Selected to Deliver Europe's €387.8 Million LUMI-AI Supercomputer in Finland

LUMI-AI will strengthen Europe's AI infrastructure with a tenfold increase in AI capacity

Paris, France - 31 August, 2026 -Bull, a leader in advanced computing and AI, has been selected by the EuroHPC Joint Undertaking (EuroHPC JU) and the LUMI AI Factory consortium to deliver LUMI-AI, a €387.8 million AI supercomputer that will significantly expand Europe's AI capabilities and strengthen its leadership in high performance computing.

Improved AI capabilities for the benefit of Europe

Hosted by the LUMI AI Factory consortium and deployed at CSC's data center in Kajaani, Finland, LUMI-AI will provide a tenfold increase in artificial intelligence capacity and nearly double the high-performance computing capability of the current LUMI supercomputer.

Serving as the computing backbone of the LUMI AI Factory, LUMI-AI will support industrial innovation, scientific research and the development of advanced AI applications across Europe. Designed to address a broad range of workloads, the system will accelerate AI training and inference while enabling large-scale scientific simulations essential to future breakthroughs in research and industry.

The system, owned by EuroHPC JU, is scheduled for deployment in the second half of 2027. Funding for the project is shared equally between EuroHPC JU and the LUMI AI Factory consortium, which includes Finland, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Norway and Poland.

Anders Jensen, EuroHPC JU Executive Director.

"With LUMI-AI, EuroHPC JU has now signed its sixth AI Factory procurement contract for a next-generation AI-optimised supercomputer. Together, these systems will form a powerful European AI infrastructure ecosystem, enabling SMEs and startups to access world-class supercomputing resources, unlock the full potential of AI, and drive innovation, growth, and technological leadership across Europe"

Kimmo Koski, Managing Director of CSC - IT Center for Science.

"The LUMI AI Factory consortium builds on the success of the LUMI supercomputer. I want to thank the EuroHPC JU and the consortium for the great collaboration: together we can build this world-class infrastructure for European researchers. LUMI-AI's modern capabilities combined with the LUMI-IQ quantum computer will help European researchers and industry tackle unforeseen research and innovation challenges in key fields such as health, climate and disruptive technologies."

Advancing Sustainable and Sovereign AI Infrastructure

Sustainability is a core principle of the LUMI-AI project. To maximise the system's energy efficiency, the supercomputer will rely on Bull's Direct Liquid Cooling solution, a patented technology using warm water to cool the system.

Thanks to this patented solution, the heat generated by the system is captured and the excess will be reused to feed into Kajaani's district heating network, significantly increasing the share of heating produced from recovered data centre energy. Powered entirely by renewable electricity and hosted in a facility built to ambitious environmental standards, LUMI-AI will be among the world's most energy-efficient large-scale AI infrastructures.

Emmanuel Le Roux, CEO of Bull

"LUMI-AI marks an important milestone not only for European AI, but also for Bull, building on our established track record in delivering AI Factories and exascale systems, and further reinforcing our European leadership in developing the most energy-efficient and complex AI infrastructures. Building on decades of leadership in supercomputing, designed and manufactured in Europe, we have evolved into a trusted partner for the large-scale AI infrastructures that will help shape Europe's future AI Gigafactories.

From AI platforms to sovereign computing infrastructures, our mission is more important than ever: to provide the technologies that enable innovation, competitiveness and scientific excellence, while strengthening Europe's technological autonomy. With Bull's patented water-cooling technologies and high-performance interconnect (BXI), this new project further confirms the strength of Bull's technological leadership and latest innovations. We are proud to support EuroHPC JU and the LUMI AI Factory consortium in delivering a system that will serve researchers, industries and citizens across Europe."

Top-tier Technology for Europe's AI Ambitions

The liquid-cooled supercomputer will be based on Bull's latest BullSequana XH3500 architecture, purpose-built for advanced AI workloads. Powered by next-generation AMD Instinct MI430X GPUs and 6th Gen AMD EPYC 256-core processors, the system will provide the performance and flexibility required for demanding AI and HPC applications.

Additional technology partners include IBM, providing a high-performance storage solution based on IBM Storage Scale, and Nokia, contributing data centre networking expertise alongside Bull's BXI interconnect, Europe's only high-bandwidth, low-latency interconnect designed for HPC and AI environments.

Thomas Zacharia, Senior Vice President, Global Public Sector and Strategic Partnerships at AMD

"Europe's next wave of AI innovation will depend on infrastructure that is open, efficient and trusted. LUMI-AI marks an important next step in the AMD partnership with EuroHPC JU, the LUMI AI Factory consortium and Bull. Powered by AMD Instinct MI430X GPUs and 6th Gen AMD EPYC CPUs, it will strengthen Europe's sovereign AI capacity, accelerate scientific discovery, and give researchers, startups and industry the scale and flexibility to shape Europe's AI future."

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About Bull

Leveraging nearly a century of innovations, Bull is a global leader for High-Performance Computing, Artificial Intelligence and Quantum technologies with c.720m€ in revenue and 3,000 professionals operating in 32 countries. Built on an open, end-to-end and trusted approach, Bull designs, deploys and operates hardware, software and strategic services that unlock enterprise value, accelerate scientific research and advance society. Driven by world-class R&D, backed by 1,600 patents, manufacturing excellence and data sciences expertise, Bull enables nations and industries to fully control their AI and data and to drive progress for the benefit of the planet.

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Press contact

Constance Arnoux - communications@bull.com

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