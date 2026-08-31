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WKN: A2QEQY | ISIN: SE0014829255 | Ticker-Symbol:
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.08.2026 07:30 Uhr
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Neola Medical AB: Neola Medical Granted U.S. Design Patent Strengthening Protection of Neola User Interface

Neola Medical AB (publ) today announces that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted the company a design patent covering the graphical user interface of Neola®. The patent further strengthens Neola Medical's intellectual property portfolio in the United States, the company's primary target market.

"Strong intellectual property protection is an important strategic asset as we continue the development of Neola® toward market introduction. This new U.S. design patent adds protection around the user interface of our medical device and complements our growing patent portfolio around the core technology and product," says Hanna Sjöström, CEO of Neola Medical

About the patent
The patent protects the ornamental design of the graphical user interface developed for Neola®. The graphical user interface is an important part of the Neola® medical device, presenting lung monitoring information to healthcare professionals and supporting the interpretation of data from the right and left lungs.

Neola Medical continues to systematically strengthen its intellectual property portfolio across its key target markets. The company's IP strategy covers foundational technology, measurement methods, product-specific innovations and other important elements of the Neola® medical device.

For further information, contact:
Hanna Sjöström, CEO
e-mail: hanna.sjostrom@neolamedical.com

David Folkesson, CFO
email: david.folkesson@neolamedical.com

About Neola Medical
Neola Medical AB (publ) develops an innovative medical technology device for non-invasive, continuous lung monitoring and real-time alerts of potentially life-threatening lung collapse in preterm born babies. By enabling instant detection, the technology aims to support earlier intervention, improve clinical decision-making, enhance long-term outcomes, and ultimately contribute to saving lives. The patented, cutting-edge technology was developed at Lund University in Sweden and is based on near-infrared light measurements in the lungs. Neola Medical builds on Sweden's longstanding legacy of medical technology innovation and contributions to global health care. Neola Medical was founded in 2016 and is listed on NASDAQ First North Growth Market (ticker: NEOLA). Read more at www.neolamedical.com. The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
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