Impact of acquisitions: Civinity grew by a third over the past 12 months

As at 30 June 2026, the Civinity Group's pro forma revenue base for the last 12 months amounted to EUR 121.3 million. This was 31.4% higher than a year earlier, when the 12-month pro forma revenue base calculated using the same methodology amounted to EUR 92.3 million. The largest change was driven by the completed acquisition of the Croatian lift group Metus.

The corresponding 12-month pro forma EBITDA amounted to EUR 9.7 million - 27.7% more than a year earlier.

These pro forma figures cover a 12-month period and show the scale of the Group's operations, with the full results of the acquired Metus business included in the calculation. The separately reported actual results for January-June cover the first half of 2026.

In January-June, Civinity generated actual revenue of EUR 52.9 million - 14.9% more than in the same period last year.

First-half EBITDA increased by 22.6% to EUR 5.1 million. The Group earned net profit of EUR 2.1 million, or 24.9% more than a year earlier. Net profit for the six-month period amounted to EUR 2.12 million.

"One move - the Metus transaction - changed the Group's geographical scale by adding a new region. We are starting the integration after a strong first half - EBITDA and net profit grew faster than revenue. We now need to align processes across several countries and maintain stable customer service," says Deividas Jacka, Chairman of the Board of the Civinity Group.

Civinity's EBITDA margin increased from 9.1% to 9.7% in the first half. The net profit margin rose from 3.64% to 3.96%. The Group earned more from every euro of revenue than a year earlier.

Metus expanded the Group's geographical footprint

The Metus Group maintains more than 3,000 lifts made by various manufacturers in Croatia and Slovenia. The Group employs around 280 people. Its operations cover lift manufacturing, the installation of new lifts, and lift maintenance and modernisation. Lifts are manufactured in Bosnia and Herzegovina, while installation projects are carried out in Germany and other European markets.

In 2025, Metus generated revenue of EUR 18.9 million and EBITDA of EUR 1.1 million. Before the acquisition, the business's annual revenue was equivalent to almost one-fifth of the Civinity Group's revenue. The transaction expanded the Group's commercial operations and provided a permanent operating base in Croatia and Slovenia.

In 2025, Civinity exceeded the EUR 100 million revenue threshold for the first time - the Group generated revenue of EUR 100.4 million and EBITDA of EUR 8.3 million.

"When we passed the EUR 100 million mark, we spoke about the next stage of growth. It is now visible in the numbers. In the second half of the year, we will focus primarily on integrating Metus and on the profitability of the expanded business," says D. Jacka.

ATTACHED:

AB Civinity unaudited consolidated financial statements, CIV_CONSO-2026-1HY-EN.pdf

AB Civinity unaudited separate financial statements, CIV_STD-2026-1HY-EN.pdf

About the Civinity Group

Civinity is one of the largest building maintenance, engineering and related digital services groups in Northern Europe and the Baltic region. The Group operates in Lithuania, Latvia, the United Kingdom and Southern European markets, including Croatia and Slovenia. Civinity maintains more than 5 million sq. m of residential building space, serves more than 1,600 commercial clients and has completed more than 2,000 engineering projects.

Person responsible for the release of information

Darius Alutis

Phone: +370 613 06 099

E-mail: darius.alutis@civinity.com