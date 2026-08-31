DiDi Autonomous Driving Begins Fully Driverless Service Trials with Next-Generation Robotaxi R2

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DiDi Autonomous Driving began fully driverless service trials with its next-generation Robotaxi R2

With new upgrades in driving performance and cabin experience, the new vehicle is available for bookings in selected demonstration areas in Beijing and Guangzhou via the DiDi App

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DiDi Autonomous Driving began fully driverless service trials with its next-generation Robotaxi R2. Jointly developed by DiDi Autonomous Driving and GAC Aion, the new vehicle features upgrades in autonomous driving performance and cabin experience. It is now available for bookings via the DiDi App in selected demonstration areas in Beijing and Guangzhou.

The new vehicle R2 is purpose-built for Robotaxi services and designed for global deployment. Powered by DiDi Autonomous Driving's Level 4 full-stack software and hardware, it is equipped with 33 sensors and a triple-domain fusion central computing platform to enhance perception accuracy and its ability to handle complex driving scenarios. It also meets five-star safety standards under C-NCAP and Euro NCAP and incorporates a multi-layer redundancy system.

The new vehicle maximizes rear passenger space and features high-angle adjustable seats. Equipped with a 17.3-inch ceiling-mounted screen with entertainment features, it has an AI voice interaction system that allows riders to complete PIN verification and start the trip, adjust the air conditioning, open the windows and control the ambient lighting through voice commands.

Before arriving at the pickup point, the vehicle will open its windows to ventilate the cabin. Additional features will be rolled out gradually, including an exterior interaction screen, options to preset cabin temperature and ambient lighting color, as well as vehicle-locating features using the horn and voice prompts.

Safety and reliability underpin every upgrade to the rider experience. R2 has undergone rigorous testing and validation. Since its delivery in January, the vehicle has been deployed for public-road testing in Guangzhou, Beijing, Shenzhen and other cities, demonstrating safe and stable operations.

As R2 enters fully driverless service trials, DiDi Autonomous Driving will continue advancing its Robotaxi technology and optimizing its services around riders' needs. The company remains committed to responsible technological innovation, bringing safe, intelligent and convenient autonomous mobility experience to more users.

About DiDi Autonomous Driving

DiDi Autonomous Driving advances the research, development and application of Level 4 autonomous-driving technology through the integration of AI, hardware and real-world mobility scenarios. The company has developed its own full-stack Level 4 technologies and operates Huiju Port, its full-process Robotaxi operations center. Its next-generation Robotaxi entered regular public-road testing following delivery in January 2026 and now provides fully driverless passenger service trials in designated demonstration areas in Guangzhou and Beijing. Supported by its Level 4 software and hardware capabilities and Huiju Port's intelligent operations and maintenance system, DiDi Autonomous Driving has maintained safe operations for more than 2,200 consecutive days. Guided by responsible technology innovation and user needs, the company continues to invest in core technology R&D and bring its autonomous-driving technologies and operational experience to global markets.

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