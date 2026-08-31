Himel Wins Technology Excellence Award, Bringing New Thinking to Everyday Electrical Products

HONG KONG, Aug. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Himel was honored at the Hong Kong Business Technology Excellence Awards 2026, winning in the Green Technology - Manufacturing category with its NERIO Series wiring devices.

The awards recognize companies and organizations' advancing technology and setting new benchmarks for innovation. At the heart of NERIO's achievement is its paint-free manufacturing technology, bringing a greener and more eco-friendly approach to an everyday electrical product.

For Himel, there is significance in finding ways to be environmentally friendly even within something as small and everyday as a switch. Rather than treating sustainability as a feature reserved for large technologies, NERIO brings the idea into a product people interact with countless times at home.

For Wenjie Qi, the general manager of Himel, that is what gives the recognition wider relevance. "Sustainability becomes meaningful when it works in the real world," Qi said. "We look at how a product is made, but also how long it serves, how naturally it fits into people's spaces and whether it answers a genuine everyday need. NERIO brings those considerations together."

This attention to everyday living extends beyond NERIO. Himel's My Dream Home campaign is built around a simple thought: home is where the heart is. It reflects a more emotional view of the home-not simply as a collection of rooms and electrical functions, but as a place shaped around the people, moments and aspirations that matter.

That idea is reflected across Himel's growing home electrical offer. The Altivo Series brings design into everyday switches, while Himel's award-winning EV charging solutions bring smarter, more convenient charging into the home. Across its global portfolio, Himel continues to develop reliable and affordable products while responding to changing expectations around design, convenience and modern lifestyles.

For Qi, building that balance is an important part of Himel's global offer strategy.

"Our job is not to bring the same answer to every market," Qi said. "It is to understand what houseowners, electricians and partners actually need, and build offers around those realities. Reliability and affordability remain essential, but expectations around design, convenience and new forms of energy use are moving quickly. A strong global offer has to bring these together while staying accessible to the people it is designed for."

Founded in Spain in 1958, Himel is a global electrical brand guided by its Powering Infinity initiative. The NERIO award adds another chapter to that journey-showing how thoughtful product choices, even in the smallest details of a home, can contribute to better everyday living.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/himel-wins-technology-excellence-award-bringing-new-thinking-to-everyday-electrical-products-302864762.html