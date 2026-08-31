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PR Newswire
31.08.2026 09:24 Uhr
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SOAK UP CITY VIBES WITH EXCLUSIVE OFFERS AT FOUR SEASONS HOTEL SHENZHEN

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- An inspiring city retreat awaits at Four Seasons Hotel Shenzhen, an urban oasis in the heart of China's cosmopolitan hub. With the launch of the hotel's two exclusive privileges - Stay Longer and Advance Purchase, guests can take their time exploring the vibrant spirit of this modern metropolis.

Stay Longer offer allows guests to savour a complimentary third night for every two consecutive paid nights: more time to indulge in the very best of this vibrant modern metropolis. Set in Shenzhen's dynamic Futian Central Business District, the hotel is a sophisticated sanctuary just moments from the city's top art, culture, luxury shopping and attractions.

Advance Purchase invites guests to plan their Shenzhen escape ahead, with up to 20% off the Room Rate when reservations are made at least eight days in advance. Designed for those who appreciate thoughtful planning and effortless stays, this offer brings greater value to every urban getaway, with more time to anticipate days of discovery, dining and relaxation at Four Seasons Hotel Shenzhen.

Within the hotel's sleek surrounds, dazzling creativity and contemporary design set the scene for an inspiring stay. Colourful interiors showcase a captivating international art collection, complemented by ever-evolving collaborations. Innovation also shines through the hotel's restaurants and bar. From MICHELIN-Selected Zhuo Yue Xuan, the signature Cantonese destination restaurant, to inventive Japanese cuisine at Matsuyi, all-day dining at FOO and cocktails at elegant Yi Lounge, dining experiences are elevated by multi-tiered terraces with a Beer Garden and stunning views.

Across the hotel, serenity takes centre stage, from luxurious indoor and outdoor pools - complete with private swimming instruction - to custom workouts with personal trainers and rejuvenating yoga sessions. The chic spa draws on world-leading wellbeing products and the expertise of skilled therapists in restorative massages and treatments.

Beyond the hotel, discovery beckons: The Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center lies steps away, while luxury malls and verdant parks balance urban energy with calm. Ascend the Ping An International Finance Centre - a 562-meter architectural wonder - to witness the city's boundless ambition. For the global traveler, Shenzhen Bao'an Airport (SZX) is a 45-minute drive, Hong Kong (HKG) about 1.5 hours, and Guangzhou (CAN) roughly 2.5 hours away, with high-speed rail to Hong Kong and ferries to Macau making onward journeys effortless.

For further details: contact +86-755-8826-8888 or visit fourseasons.com/shenzhen/.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/soak-up-city-vibes-with-exclusive-offers-at-four-seasons-hotel-shenzhen-302864764.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.