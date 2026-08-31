SOAK UP CITY VIBES WITH EXCLUSIVE OFFERS AT FOUR SEASONS HOTEL SHENZHEN

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- An inspiring city retreat awaits at Four Seasons Hotel Shenzhen, an urban oasis in the heart of China's cosmopolitan hub. With the launch of the hotel's two exclusive privileges - Stay Longer and Advance Purchase, guests can take their time exploring the vibrant spirit of this modern metropolis.

Stay Longer offer allows guests to savour a complimentary third night for every two consecutive paid nights: more time to indulge in the very best of this vibrant modern metropolis. Set in Shenzhen's dynamic Futian Central Business District, the hotel is a sophisticated sanctuary just moments from the city's top art, culture, luxury shopping and attractions.

Advance Purchase invites guests to plan their Shenzhen escape ahead, with up to 20% off the Room Rate when reservations are made at least eight days in advance. Designed for those who appreciate thoughtful planning and effortless stays, this offer brings greater value to every urban getaway, with more time to anticipate days of discovery, dining and relaxation at Four Seasons Hotel Shenzhen.

Within the hotel's sleek surrounds, dazzling creativity and contemporary design set the scene for an inspiring stay. Colourful interiors showcase a captivating international art collection, complemented by ever-evolving collaborations. Innovation also shines through the hotel's restaurants and bar. From MICHELIN-Selected Zhuo Yue Xuan, the signature Cantonese destination restaurant, to inventive Japanese cuisine at Matsuyi, all-day dining at FOO and cocktails at elegant Yi Lounge, dining experiences are elevated by multi-tiered terraces with a Beer Garden and stunning views.

Across the hotel, serenity takes centre stage, from luxurious indoor and outdoor pools - complete with private swimming instruction - to custom workouts with personal trainers and rejuvenating yoga sessions. The chic spa draws on world-leading wellbeing products and the expertise of skilled therapists in restorative massages and treatments.

Beyond the hotel, discovery beckons: The Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center lies steps away, while luxury malls and verdant parks balance urban energy with calm. Ascend the Ping An International Finance Centre - a 562-meter architectural wonder - to witness the city's boundless ambition. For the global traveler, Shenzhen Bao'an Airport (SZX) is a 45-minute drive, Hong Kong (HKG) about 1.5 hours, and Guangzhou (CAN) roughly 2.5 hours away, with high-speed rail to Hong Kong and ferries to Macau making onward journeys effortless.

For further details: contact +86-755-8826-8888 or visit fourseasons.com/shenzhen/.

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