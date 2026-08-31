

EQS Newswire / 31/08/2026 / 15:26 UTC+8

In 2026, the global social entertainment industry is undergoing a significant reshaping. The growth model is shifting from broad-based user acquisition to deeper regional expansion, and from one-size-fits-all products to differentiated strategies tailored to specific markets. Recently, ShineGlobal, a consulting and content platform, in collaboration with Sensor Tower, released the Global Social Entertainment Index Report (SGC 2026) (the "Report"). Based on Sensor Tower data covering more than 4,000 social entertainment apps worldwide, the Report analyzes the global market from 2023 through Q2 2026 and establishes a quantitative evaluation framework across three dimensions: scale, growth and monetization. It also introduces a series of benchmarks, including the Social Entertainment Composite Index, Segment Index, Market Performance Index and Key Value Index, alongside Top 50 rankings for apps and companies. Newborn Town, a Hong Kong listed company (SEHK: 9911), ranked sixth in the company-level Social Entertainment Composite Index, supported by its multi-product presence across vertical segments and continued improvements in scale and monetization. The company is emerging as one of the most promising challengers to the industry's leading players, including ByteDance, Meta and Match Group. Multi-Product Strategy Gains Traction as Newborn Town Closes the Gap with Global Leaders Newborn Town ranked sixth with a Composite Index score of 125.29 among the world's Top 50 social entertainment companies. The five companies ahead of it were ByteDance (624.3), Meta (353.6), Match Group (286.3), Telegram (172.9) and Discord (155.5). At the very top of the market, the competitive landscape is increasingly consolidating around three dominant players: ByteDance, Meta and Match Group. Among the industry leaders, ByteDance maintained a commanding lead, underpinned by its scale and further reinforced by its growth performance. Its virtuous cycle of "user scale - content supply - algorithm efficiency - user stickiness" has created a competitive advantage that is difficult to replicate in the near term. Notably, Newborn Town has adopted a more decentralized approach, building a portfolio of social networking and gaming products that address fragmented demand across different markets and verticals. This strategy allows the company to diversify risk while capturing opportunities across individual market niches. Combined with consistently strong monetization efficiency and balanced performance across scale, growth and monetization, Newborn Town has emerged as a distinctive growth story in an industry dominated by global giants. According to the Report, Newborn Town's Scale Index increased by 8.48 points quarter-on-quarter in Q2 2026, placing it among the fastest-growing companies by scale within the global Top 10. The increase reflects the continued expansion of the user base across its product portfolio. Its Monetization Index reached 26.92 during the same period, compared with 1.0 for Discord and 2.8 for ByteDance, placing Newborn Town among the stronger performers in monetization efficiency. Two of its products - game-oriented social platform TopTop and voice-based social platform YoHo - also ranked among the Top 50 global social entertainment apps by Composite Index. Flagship Product Performs Strongly as TopTop Emerges as a Top-Two Social Gaming App in MENA In the MENA market, game-oriented social platform TopTop emerged as one of the two largest players in its segment. According to the Report, TopTop ranked No. 2 in the Q2 2026 MENA Social Gaming App Scale Index with a score of 3,052.7, just behind WePlay at 3,094.8. Both products recorded Scale Index scores above 3,000, establishing a significant lead over the second tier of competitors. The Report points out that the growth opportunities for single-function social apps are becoming more limited, while hybrid models combining "Social + Gaming", "Social + Livestreaming", and "Social + Voice" are gaining momentum. Social interaction is evolving from a standalone category into a "connection layer" embedded across a broader range of entertainment and content experiences. This shift requires companies to develop cross-sector integration capabilities, break down traditional category boundaries and build ecosystem-based gateways to digital lifestyles in order to gain a competitive edge. "TopTop uses casual mini-games as a natural entry point for social interaction, combining gaming and social features to build a highly engaging UGC community. Games serve both as icebreakers and as recurring touchpoints, allowing users to build connections organically through entertainment and creating a self-sustaining ecosystem with strong network effects." In addition, YoHo, the voice-based social platform, also demonstrated strong positioning within its vertical and across key regional markets. YoHo ranked 11th globally with a Monetization Index score of 56.5, placing it among the strongest monetizing products worldwide. It also ranked 10th in the MENA App Scale Index with a score of 196.4, and 13th in the Southeast Asia Voice Room App Monetization Index with a score of 55.6. Well Positioned in Emerging Markets as MENA, Southeast Asia, and Latin America Offer Significant Growth Potential The Report highlights a broader shift in the geographic center of growth for the global social entertainment industry. Emerging markets are moving beyond the "high-potential" stage and becoming core battlegrounds for global platforms. The U.S. market has entered a more mature phase of competition, while Saudi Arabia in MENA, Vietnam in Southeast Asia, Brazil and Mexico in Latin America, and France and Germany in Europe are becoming important growth engines. China and India, meanwhile, remain leading markets due to their scale. In the Q2 2026 Global Social Entertainment Composite Index country rankings, Brazil climbed three places quarter-on-quarter to No. 3, while Saudi Arabia ranked No. 12, reinforcing its role as a key growth market in MENA. By segment, Latin America ranked among the leading regions for short video and image-based social content, dating and social discovery, and voice rooms, indicating that the region is no longer simply an emerging opportunity but already a major competitive market. Saudi Arabia performed strongly across live streaming, voice rooms, and short video and image-based social content, making it one of the most attractive high-value markets across multiple categories. Vietnam stood out across three segments: social gaming, where it ranked No. 3, and livestreaming and short-video/image-based social content, both of which newly entered the Top 10. The market also posted particularly strong performance in the Growth Index. France recorded notable gains in social gaming and live streaming, while Germany improved its rankings across live streaming, dating and social discovery, and social gaming, maintaining Top 10 positions. China ranked among the Top 5 in short video, livestreaming and social gaming, while India ranked among the Top 3 in dating and social discovery, voice rooms and social gaming, making it a highly strategic market for global social entertainment companies. The growing importance of emerging markets is also reflected in Newborn Town's expansion strategy. According to the company's recently released 2026 interim results, it is increasing its focus on markets such as Latin America. The first half of 2026 marked an important phase in the further execution of Newborn Town's global expansion strategy. Leveraging its deep localization capabilities, the company continued to strengthen its leading positions in core markets including MENA and Southeast Asia. At the same time, its flagship products gained further traction in emerging markets such as Latin America, while making continued progress across opportunity markets in East Asia, Europe and North America. Together, these advances are further broadening Newborn Town's global footprint. 31/08/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

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