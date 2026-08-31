EXPO 2027 Belgrade Serbia: Global Interest Surges for Expo 2027 Belgrade: 10,000 Candidates from 119 Countries Apply to Become Volunteers

BELGRADE, Serbia, Aug. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Expo 2027 Belgrade, the first Specialised Expo in the Western Balkans, is attracting strong international interest. In just three months, 10,000 candidates from 119 countries have applied to become Expo Playmakers, the official volunteers who will welcome visitors and international participants to Belgrade.

The scale and diversity of applications underline the international appeal of what will be the largest international event ever organised by Serbia, bringing countries, cultures and ideas together.

Expo 2027 Belgrade will take place from 15 May to 15 August 2027, with more than 130 participating countries represented over 93 days in the Serbian capital. The BIE expects more than four million visits, giving Serbia and the wider Western Balkans an international platform to showcase their culture, ideas and potential.

Danilo Jerinic, Director of EXPO 2027 d.o.o. Belgrade, welcomed the milestone. "The first 10,000 applications are, above all, a reason for me to say thank you. Thank you to everyone who has placed their trust in us and decided to dedicate part of their time, knowledge and energy to Expo 2027," Jerinic said.

Among the 48 volunteer roles, the most sought-after positions include supporting marketing and protocol teams, working with international participants in their pavilions, welcoming and guiding visitors, providing information, and supporting sports and educational programmes.

Applications are open to interested adults from Serbia and abroad, as well as those who will have turned 18 by 15 April 2027. Upon completing their engagement, volunteers will receive an internationally recognised certificate endorsed by the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE).

More information about Expo Playmakers is available through the official Expo 2027 website and social media channels.

Press contact: expo.serbia@mcgroup.com

EXPO 2027 - PRESS RELEASE / VOLUNTEERS - mc Group

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