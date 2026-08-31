DJ Amundi Core EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (CBDG) Amundi Core EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 31-Aug-2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 28-Aug-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.3756 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1056811 CODE: CBDG ISIN: LU2977997XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2977997XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: CBDG LEI Code: 2138006XR9SVGI223982 Sequence No.: 441431 EQS News ID: 2390786 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 31, 2026 03:05 ET (07:05 GMT)