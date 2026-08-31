DJ Amundi MSCI World Swap II UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI World Swap II UCITS ETF Dist (WLDD) Amundi MSCI World Swap II UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 31-Aug-2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI World Swap II UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 28-Aug-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 429.0222 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 20456374 CODE: WLDD ISIN: FR0010315XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010315XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: WLDD LEI Code: 9695004S2YZ3JVO94R93 Sequence No.: 441436 EQS News ID: 2390796 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 31, 2026 03:05 ET (07:05 GMT)