DJ Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets Swap UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets Swap UCITS ETF Dist (U127) Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets Swap UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 31-Aug-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets Swap UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 28-Aug-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 76.2149 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 82236425 CODE: U127 ISIN: LU2573966XXX =------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU2573966XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: U127 LEI Code: 213800EH8RDDKCSGK398 Sequence No.: 441446 EQS News ID: 2390816 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 31, 2026 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)