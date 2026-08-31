Western China International Communication Organization (WCICO): Western China's Melody: Chinese Folk Traditions Meet HEDEGAARD's Modern Electronica

CHONGQING, China, Aug. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Western China's Melody is a cross-cultural music documentary co-created by the Western China International Communication Organization (WCICO) and Danish producer HEDEGAARD. Filmed across ten cities and ten ethnic groups, including Han, Tujia, Tibetan, Yi, Mongolian, Yugur, Hui, Zhuang, Dong, and Dai, the production team conducted immersive fieldwork, documenting endangered music traditions such as Adu High-Pitched Melody, Mongolian Tobshur, and Xizang Layi during the 7,200-kilometer journey.

HEDEGAARD, globally celebrated as the "King of Car Audio" with over 1.7 billion streams, spent two months trekking from the sacred snow-capped plateaus of Qinghai-Xizang to the tropical rainforests of Xishuangbanna. "I didn't want to 'use' these sounds," he shared. "I wanted to listen until they trusted me with their soul." Guided by WCICO director Feng Xiaolou, he immersed himself in everyday life, learning ancient instruments and vocal techniques from heritage bearers in fields and by fire pits while preserving each tradition's authenticity and cultural integrity.

This philosophy shaped the ten-episode series and companion album KIN?, named to evoke both "China" and "kin," or family. Three signature tracks exemplify this approach: Drumroll re-imagines Tujia Luo'er Tunes as an anthem of resilience. Monolith transforms Xizang's Layi love song into a universal meditation on enduring love. Dancing with My Destiny features Cloudward Dong Angels' pure harmonies floating over atmospheric synth pads. As art critic Xue Jinwen observed, the project "replaces cultural extraction with equal dialogue."

The resonance traveled far. Within weeks of its July 27 global release, the documentary amassed over 25.8 million overseas views, with standout clips trending across Europe and Southeast Asia while the companion album topped niche electronic charts. The journey also culminated in a July 26 live concert ("Magnificent Land, Melody of Western China - Night of International Musical Story") at Chongqing's Guotai Art Center. HEDEGAARD performed alongside Tianqin players, Mongolian throat singers, and Dong children. Traditional instruments and voices met real-time electronic production, creating an immersive audiovisual experience that extended the film's message from screen to shared physical space.

From village courtyards to international screens and stages, Western China's Melody demonstrates that cultural exchange thrives not on cultural extraction but on mutual respect and humble curiosity. It offers a replicable model for telling local stories with global resonance, proving that when traditions are heard on their own terms, they naturally find new ears, new rhythms, and renewed life.

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