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PR Newswire
31.08.2026 10:06 Uhr
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YFORE Unveils Multi-Scenario UWB Radar Sensing for Next-Gen Vehicles

SUWANEE, Ga., Aug. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Tier-1 automotive supplier YFORE Technology showcased its advanced Ultra-Wideband (UWB) radar sensing portfolio and expanded multi-scenario applications at its Suwanee, Georgia facility. Powered by proprietary high-precision algorithms, YFORE enables versatile multi-functionality from vehicle UWB hardware across in-cabin safety, vehicle access, and automated parking.

Full-Coverage In-Cabin Life Protection

Unaffected by optical line-of-sight limitations, YFORE's UWB In-Cabin Monitoring System utilizes high-penetration pulse signals to detect subtle micro-breathing for Child Presence Detection (CPD). With a life-detection rate exceeding 99% and signal leakage through windows kept under 20 cm, the system reliably prevents false triggers while meeting Euro NCAP safety standards (<13s response time). In parallel, the UWB Occupant Detection System determines multi-target spatial coordinates to report exact passenger counts for emergency eCall response. YFORE also showcased its Occupant & Driver Monitoring System (ODMS), which fuses radar with smart vision mirrors to eliminate visual blind spots behind seats.

Smart Interaction & Vehicle Sentry Security

The portfolio expands UWB radar capabilities to vehicle exterior scenarios:

  • Kick-Sensing Access: Delivers hands-free liftgate access with an activation rate >98% and false triggers <0.5% during rain, washes, or animal movement.
  • Intrusion Detection: Monitors side windows and liftgates for instant alerts upon unauthorized physical entry.
  • Low-Power Sentry Mode: Uses proximity radar to awaken power-intensive cameras strictly on demand, saving up to 2 kWh nightly.

Seamless Bumper-Integrated Parking Assistance

The UWB Parking Assistance System accurately identifies parallel, perpendicular, and angled parking spaces while detecting low-profile obstacles and filtering ground clutter. Operating invisibly behind bumper panels, it enables a clean, sensor-cutout-free vehicle exterior without relying on conventional ultrasonic sensors.

About YFORE

YFORE is a global Tier 1 automotive electronics supplier dedicated to driving the future of intelligent mobility. Partnering with more than 30 leading automotive OEMs worldwide, YFORE delivers high-performance, automotive-grade solutions across Intelligent Access, Intelligent Mirror and Sensing systems. With operational footprint spanning North America, Europe, and Asia, YFORE combines global engineering depth with local execution to empower the next era of connected vehicles.

For more information, please visit www.yftech.com/en or follow YFORE on LinkedIn.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/yfore-unveils-multi-scenario-uwb-radar-sensing-for-next-gen-vehicles-302864523.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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