TOKYO, Aug 31, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. and Honda Motor Co., Ltd. have entered into a joint development agreement to standardize multiple electronic control units (ECUs)* that form the core of next-generation software-defined vehicles (SDVs), along with the in-vehicle operating system and key parts of the middleware, and vehicle control software that run on these ECUs.The E/E architecture incorporating the jointly developed ECUs and software is planned for application in both companies' next-generation SDVs from fiscal year 2029 onward.As part of their strategic partnership, Nissan and Honda continue to explore opportunities for collaboration across a range of areas to accelerate progress toward carbon neutrality and help realize a future with zero traffic fatalities involving their vehicles. In particular, the software domain centered on SDVs, which is key to vehicle intelligence and electrification, has been identified as an important area of collaboration, given the rapid pace of technological innovation and the need to strengthen competitiveness through improved R&D speed and investment efficiency.Recognizing the need to strengthen competitiveness through faster development cycles and more efficient investment, the two companies have conducted extensive studies on potential collaboration in the software domain. As a result of these discussions, Nissan and Honda have agreed to jointly develop and standardize the core ECUs and software that underpin next-generation SDVs.Under the agreement, the companies will work together to establish common specifications for multiple core ECUs within the E/E architecture of next-generation SDVs, as well the in-vehicle operating system and key parts of the middleware, and vehicle control software.By standardizing these foundational technologies, Nissan and Honda aim to leverage their combined engineering expertise and development resources to improve efficiency, accelerate innovation, and enhance competitiveness through reduced development costs and greater economies of scale.Going forward, Nissan and Honda will continue to build on their respective strengths, explore opportunities to create new value, and deepen collaboration to bring tangible benefits to customers and society.* High-performance main ECUs (High Performance Computers) that use SoCs, and zone ECUs that oversee each area of the vehicle.Source: Honda Motor Co, LtdNissanCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.