Denmark installed 336.7 MW of solar during the first half of the year (H1), according to figures published by Danish solar association Dansk Solcelleforening. The figure is an 11% increase on deployments across the first half of 2025. Dansk Solcelleforening latest update says Denmark's cumulative PV capacity now stands at 5.4 GW. The association's analysis says growth in Denmark's solar market is currently driven by larger-scale projects. A total 271 MW of utility-scale solar, consisting projects larger than 1 MW, were switched on in H1 in Denmark, compared to 208 MW in the first half of 2025. ...

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