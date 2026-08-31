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PR Newswire
31.08.2026 10:36 Uhr
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Global Tier-1 YFORE Introduces Mass-Produced Anti-Pinch Sensors

SUWANEE, Ga., Aug. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Tier-1 supplier YFORE Technology officially commissioned its Suwanee, Georgia facility, showcasing its market-validated Anti-Pinch Sensor solutions. Leveraging near-shore manufacturing, YFORE delivers automotive-grade, highly responsive closure sensing systems directly to North American OEMs in full compliance with regional safety standards.

Pioneering Anti-Pinch Design: Eliminating Vehicle Closure Risks

As power side doors, powered frunks, and smart liftgates become mainstream on intelligent vehicles, YFORE's anti-pinch technology elevates closure safety with real-time, millisecond-level tactile protection:

  • Ultra-Fast Tactile Response: Driven by proprietary touch algorithms and a rapid 5ms detection cycle, the sensor detects physical contact instantaneously. It works seamlessly with latch controllers to trigger immediate door reversal or abort cinching, creating dual-layer protection combined with vehicle motor torque feedback.
  • Zero-Blind-Spot Integration: Engineered for seamless aerodynamic and structural fit, the flexible sensing strips eliminate blind zones across entire sealing edges of power side doors, frunks, and liftgates, with compact ECUs embedded directly within door inner panels.
  • Automotive-Grade Reliability & CAN FD: Delivering an Activation Success Rate >99.9% and a False Trigger Rate <0.5%, the IP67-rated system withstands extreme weather, car washes, and temperature shifts. It supports conventional hardwiring, high-speed CAN FD communication, and OTA software updates for continuous diagnostic refinement.

By combining tactile sensitivity with near-shore manufacturing agility, YFORE reinforces occupant safety across next-generation software-defined and intelligent vehicle architectures.

About YFORE

YFORE is a global Tier 1 automotive electronics supplier dedicated to driving the future of intelligent mobility. Partnering with more than 30 leading automotive OEMs worldwide, YFORE delivers high-performance, automotive-grade solutions across Intelligent Access, Intelligent Mirror and Intelligent Sensing systems. With operational footprint spanning North America, Europe, and Asia, YFORE combines global engineering depth with local execution to empower the next era of connected vehicles.

For more information, please visit www.yftech.com/en or follow YFORE on LinkedIn.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-tier-1-yfore-introduces-mass-produced-anti-pinch-sensors-302864532.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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