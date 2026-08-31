Company earns three national and one Ontario placement in the Canadian Red Cross 2025 rankings and expands First Aid and CPR training across Alberta

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 31, 2026) - Coast2Coast First Aid & Aquatics Inc., an Authorized Training Partner of the Canadian Red Cross, has been named a Top 3 Canadian Red Cross Training Partner for 2025. The placement, presented in June 2026, is the company's third consecutive year after 2023 and 2024. The company also confirmed the expansion of its First Aid and CPR training across Alberta and Nova Scotia





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11790/310942_9e5a0ed17463c8a7_001full.jpg

Coast2Coast First Aid & Aquatics Inc. marks a third consecutive year as a Top 3 Canadian Red Cross Training Partner.

The company received four placements for 2025:

Top 3 National Training Provider: Annual Participants Trained

Top 3 National Training Provider: Professional Responder

Top 3 National Training Provider: First Aid and CPR

Top 3 Provincial Training Provider in Ontario: Annual Participants Trained

"I have taken these courses myself, and I am proud of how we run them, from the equipment in the room to the caliber of the instructor standing in front of it. Nobody comes back for a piece of paper. They come back because the day was worth what it cost them. This recognition belongs to the clients who keep choosing us, and to the instructors and staff who earn that choice every week," said Ashkon Pour-Heidary, Co-Founder of Coast2Coast First Aid & Aquatics Inc. and a Canadian Red Cross Instructor Trainer.

Instructor Network

Coast2Coast programs are delivered by more than 50 active Canadian Red Cross certified instructors, including registered nurses, paramedics and physicians.

Digital Testing Platform

Coast2Coast administers written examinations on a proprietary in-classroom digital testing platform that records answers and later helps Coast2Coast enhance students' learning experience. Recently, the platform also supports Coasty AI, a study companion for First Aid, CPR, and Basic Life Support candidates, helping students better understand course concepts.

"Every first aid class in North America ends the same way: a student passes, and no one ever finds out what they didn't know. We built this platform to close that loop. When you can see exactly which question thousands of students get wrong, you stop guessing about your curriculum and start fixing it. That is what will change first aid training across North America, not a better textbook, but a feedback loop this industry has never had," said Aryan Sekhavati, Co-Founder of Coast2Coast First Aid & Aquatics Inc., who developed the company's digital testing platform and Coasty AI.

Certification Standards

Coast2Coast delivers Canadian Red Cross training that meets the requirements of the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB) in Ontario, Occupational Health and Safety in Alberta, and the Workers' Compensation Board of Nova Scotia. Every Canadian Red Cross certificate meets one national standard and is recognized across Canada. Coast2Coast issues Digital certificates within 48 hours, with a 24-hour option available.

Programs and Locations

Coast2Coast delivers Basic First Aid (formerly Emergency First Aid) as a one-day certification for lower-hazard workplaces, and Intermediate First Aid (formerly Standard First Aid) as the two-day certification most Ontario employers require. CPR/AED Level C and Basic Life Support (BLS) Provider courses are offered in classroom and blended formats. Courses are available on-site and at company locations, including First Aid and CPR training in the Greater Toronto Area.

Alberta and Nova Scotia Expansion

Since opening in Alberta in 2024, the company has extended on-site and group training from its Calgary and Edmonton centres to nearby communities, including Sherwood Park, St. Albert, Beaumont, Chestermere and Springbank. Its programs meet Occupational Health and Safety requirements in the province, and availability includes First Aid and CPR training in Calgary.

Coast2Coast now also provides courses in downtown Halifax, Nova Scotia and is working to support the training needs of the provinces in the next couple of years.

About Coast2Coast First Aid & Aquatics Inc.

Founded in Toronto in 2014, Coast2Coast First Aid & Aquatics Inc. is an Authorized Training Partner for the Canadian Red Cross and the American Red Cross, and an Authorized Training Site for Heart & Stroke and the American Heart Association. It delivers First Aid, CPR/AED, Basic Life Support and Professional Responder programs from more than 35 locations and 50 service areas across Ontario, Alberta and Nova Scotia.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/310942