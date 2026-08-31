Centurion Wealth Management, LLC: Partners of Centurion Wealth Management Named 2026 Top Financial Professionals by Northern Virginia Magazine

Sterling Neblett, Wendy Payne, and Mark McKaig have been recognized for the 10th consecutive year through Northern Virginia Magazine's peer-nominated selection process.

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESS Newswire / August 31, 2026 / Centurion Wealth Management is pleased to announce that Sterling D. Neblett, CEPA, CFP; Wendy Ann Payne, CDFA, CEP; and Mark C. McKaig, CRPC have been named 2026 Top Financial Professionals by Northern Virginia Magazine. This marks the 10th consecutive year that all three Centurion partners have received the recognition.

The annual recognition is based on recommendations from financial professionals practicing throughout Northern Virginia. As part of its selection process, Northern Virginia Magazine asks financial professionals whom they would recommend if their own friends or family were seeking help from a financial professional. Those receiving the most nominations are then vetted by the publication's in-house research team.

The peer-nominated process makes the recognition particularly meaningful to Centurion, reflecting recognition from fellow professionals within the Northern Virginia financial community.

"Reaching 10 consecutive years of recognition is a meaningful milestone for us," said Sterling D. Neblett, CEPA, CFP, Founding Partner and CEO (8/27/2026). "We've built Centurion around strong relationships-with our clients, our team, and the professionals we work alongside-and we're grateful to see that recognized by our peers."

Wendy Ann Payne, CDFA, CEP, Founding Partner and Wealth Advisor, added, "Being someone a fellow professional would recommend to their own friends or family carries a great deal of meaning. We're honored by that confidence and remain committed to providing thoughtful, personalized guidance to the individuals and families we serve." (8/27/2026).

Mark C. McKaig, CRPC, Partner, reflected on the longevity of the recognition: "A lot can change over 10 years, but our focus on our clients has remained consistent. I'm proud to be recognized again this year and to share this milestone with Sterling and Wendy." (8/27/2026).

A decade of recognition also reflects the continuity behind Centurion's approach. As clients' financial lives evolve, the firm remains focused on building long-term relationships and providing guidance that adapts alongside their changing priorities and goals.

Centurion Wealth Management provides comprehensive financial planning and wealth management services designed around each client's individual circumstances, priorities, and long-term goals. By bringing together financial planning, investment management, tax planning, and other areas of a client's financial life, the Centurion team seeks to provide coordinated guidance as clients navigate both opportunities and transitions throughout their lives.

The 2026 Top Financial Professionals are featured in the September 2026 issue of Northern Virginia Magazine.

INVESTMENT ADVISORY SERVICES ARE OFFERED THROUGH CENTURION WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC, A REGISTERED INVESTMENT ADVISER.

Important Disclosures

Northern Virginia Magazine's 2026 Top Financial Professionals recognition is based on a peer survey of financial professionals practicing in Northern Virginia. The 2026 peer survey concluded on March 31, 2026. Financial professionals were asked whom they would recommend if their friends or family were seeking help from a financial professional. Financial professionals receiving the most nominations were vetted by Northern Virginia Magazine's in-house research team, with the final list featured in the magazine's September 2026 issue, which became available August 21, 2026.

Centurion Wealth Management did not pay a fee to participate in the selection process, receive the recognition, or use the award logo.

Rankings and/or recognitions by unaffiliated rating services, publications, media, or other organizations should not be construed as a guarantee of future investment performance or results. No ranking or recognition should be construed as a current or past endorsement of Centurion Wealth Management by any client. The recognition reflects the methodology established by Northern Virginia Magazine and does not necessarily represent the experience of any individual client.

The statements from Sterling D. Neblett, Wendy Ann Payne, and Mark C. McKaig reflect their responses to receiving the Northern Virginia Magazine Top Financial Professionals recognition. They are not client testimonials or endorsements and should not be interpreted as a guarantee of future results or investment performance.

For detailed information about this recognition and Centurion Wealth Management's award disclosures, please visit Centurion Wealth Management, LLC Award Disclosures.

Contact Information

Katey Thomson

571-765-1890

kthomson@centurionwealth.com

SOURCE: Centurion Wealth Management, LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/partners-of-centurion-wealth-management-named-2026-top-financial-pro-1213663