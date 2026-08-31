Istanbul, Turkey--(Newsfile Corp. - August 31, 2026) - International Plus today announced the formal establishment of a dedicated advanced surgical program for international patients who have previously been assessed as unsuitable for conventional dental implants due to severe jawbone loss.





International Plus Formalises Advanced Surgical Program for Patients Declined Elsewhere for Insufficient Bone



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The Istanbul-based health tourism group confirmed that the program consolidates zygomatic implant placement, sinus augmentation, bone grafting and distraction osteogenesis into a single referral pathway, supported by maxillofacial surgeons holding doctoral qualifications.

Severe resorption of the upper jaw is among the most common reasons a patient is told that implant treatment is not possible. Where insufficient bone volume remains to anchor a standard implant, conventional protocols require either extensive grafting over an extended period or no fixed solution at all. Zygomatic implants anchor into the cheekbone rather than the resorbed maxilla, providing an alternative anchorage route in cases that would otherwise be declined.

Under the program, patients arriving with a prior negative assessment receive a full reassessment before any treatment is proposed. Diagnostic records are produced on site using 3D CBCT imaging and intraoral scanning, and each case is reviewed by the group's multidisciplinary clinical team ahead of a written surgical plan.

The company stated that a substantial share of enquiries in this category originate from patients who have already been refused treatment in their home country, and that reassessment does not guarantee a different outcome. Where advanced surgery is not clinically appropriate, the program records that finding and the patient is advised accordingly.

International Plus holds certification in Ilizarov distraction osteogenesis, a bone lengthening technique applied in reconstructive cases, and its surgical team maintains affiliations with the European Association for Cranio-Maxillo-Facial Surgery and the Turkish Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery.

The clinic reports that it works with named implant systems, including Nobel Biocare, Straumann, Megagen, Nucleoss and Bego, each carrying its manufacturer's certificate, allowing a patient to verify a proposed implant with the maker before surgery proceeds. Documentation covering licensing, facility certification and treatment components is published prior to consultation, and further information is available on the company's website at internationalplus.net.

Restorative work is completed in an in-house laboratory rather than outsourced, which the group states allows the surgical and prosthetic stages of complex full-arch cases to be coordinated within a single facility.

Cases handled under the pathway have included full-arch rehabilitation following long-term denture use, reconstruction after extensive tooth loss, and treatment planning for patients with medical histories requiring adjusted surgical protocols. Timelines vary by diagnosis, and the group noted that advanced reconstructive cases are typically staged across more than one stage of treatment rather than completed in a single visit.

The announcement comes as demand for complex reconstructive dentistry rises alongside overall growth in Turkish health tourism. Figures reported by the Service Exporters' Association recorded 1,398,580 international health tourism patients in Turkey during 2025, generating $3.022 billion in revenue, with dental treatment among the most requested categories. In the first quarter of 2026, 302,487 international patients received care, and average revenue per patient rose approximately 39 percent year on year, a shift the association attributed to higher-value clinical services rather than volume alone.

International Plus operates under official authorization from the Turkish Ministry of Health and maintains quality management certifications including ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001 and ISO 10002:2018. The group reports treating more than 200,000 patients from over 140 countries since 2014.

Patient coordination for the program is provided in more than 20 languages, covering the consultation stage through to post-surgical follow-up once patients return home.

The group indicated that the advanced surgical pathway will operate as a permanent clinical service line, with case selection determined by diagnostic findings rather than by treatment category, and that outcomes will be tracked internally to inform protocol review.

About International Plus

Founded in 2014, International Plus is an Istanbul-based health tourism group providing dental services to international patients. Operating under official authorization from the Turkish Ministry of Health, the group provides restorative, cosmetic and full-mouth dental treatments supported by in-house digital imaging laboratories and multilingual coordination teams. The group reports treating more than 200,000 patients from over 140 countries.

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